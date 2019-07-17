Showbox supporters got some good news Wednesday as Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board voted unanimously to grant the embattled music venue landmark status.

Board staff recommended its members consider whether the Showbox “is associated in a significant way with a significant aspect of the cultural … heritage of the community, city, state or nation” and “embodies the distinctive visible characteristics of an architectural style, or period, or method of construction” — two landmark-designation standards.

While landmark status protects some of the venue’s physical elements, it does not ensure that the space will continue to operate as the Showbox. “This is not over,” said Eugenia Woo, His

The Seattle music community was shaken last year by news of a Canadian developer’s plans to acquire the Showbox property and build a 44-story residential tower at the site. The Showbox, on First Avenue between Union and Pike streets, has hosted big acts from the jazz age to the grunge era to today’s pop stars.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Showbox supporters and employees once again made their presence felt, many wearing the “Save the Showbox” T-shirts that have peppered local rock-show crowds over the last year. Sub Pop founder Jonathan Poneman and CEO Megan Jasper were among those speaking in favor of landmarking the beloved club. After moving to Seattle in 1979, Poneman recalled seeing his first show (U.K. post-punks Magazine) in town at the club. “It changed my life,” he said.

Jasper put the club on par with New York’s Bowery Ballroom as a bellwether the industry watches to gauge independent artists taking the next step in the careers.

The landmark nomination was spearheaded by preservation groups Historic Seattle, Friends of Historic Belltown and Vanishing Seattle. Eugenia Woo, director of preservation services for Historic Seattle, said in a statement: “We are ecstatic that our city, through today’s designation by the Landmarks Preservation Board, has formally recognized what so many people have known and said all along: The Showbox is a landmark and this place matters.”

Woo added that the work was far from over, though. “Although landmarking offers protections for the physical elements of the property and not its use, this is a critical step that helps to save the building that houses The Showbox. To preserve its use as a thriving home to the music community, Historic Seattle is continuing our due diligence to purchase the property through a fundraising campaign.”

Aaron Pickus, a spokesperson for the Showbox ownership, said in a statement that “1426 First Avenue has enjoyed a wide spectrum of uses and a broad application of design changes throughout its existence. We respect the work of the Landmark Preservation Board to designate the property as a landmark, but disagree with both the reasoning and the decision itself. We will further evaluate their designation as we consider next steps.”

Last month Showbox supporters were dealt a significant blow when a King County Superior Court Judge Patrick Oishi overturned an ordinance granting it a temporary protection. In August 2018, the City Council initially voted to temporarily expand the Pike Place Market Historical District to include the Showbox, effectively blocking a proposed development at the site. Inclusion in the district gave the Pike Place Historical Commission authority over how the space is used, in addition to any physical and structural changes to the building. The move was intended to buy time for a long-term solution o be considered, including studying whether or not the expansion should be made permanent. As the initial district expansion was set to expire this summer, the council voted to extend the protections by another six months in June.

Although the ordinance has now been nullified, the lawsuit initiated by Showbox owner Roger Forbes is still ongoing. Forbes is pursuing damages against the city after Canadian developer Onni Group terminated an agreement to acquire the property following the city’s move to protect the venue. Onni Group planned to build a 44-story residential tower on the site.

After Oishi’s ruling, Dan Nolte, a spokesperson for the Seattle City Attorney’s office, said they were taking time to determine their next steps, including whether or not to appeal the decision. A status conference with the judge slated for Friday could help determine what comes next, Nolte said Wednesday.