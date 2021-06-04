For months now, live music has been happening around town in reduced-capacity settings. But as Washington inches closer toward a June 30 reopening date, Seattle venues are starting to announce their first full-capacity shows in more than a year.

The Seattle Theatre Group has unveiled a comeback concert series set to take place at the Neptune Theatre in July. Running Saturdays from July 10-31, each lineup is a triple bill of Seattle favorites (save for one out-of-town comic), starting with visionary producer Sango and local hip-hop heavyweights Dave B and Stas THEE Boss on July 10. News of the series makes the Neptune, which holds 1,000 people, the largest Seattle club to unveil plans for full-capacity concerts in July.

Concertgoers will be required to wear face masks when not drinking or eating and must show proof of vaccination (and a matching ID) at the door. Attendees age 16 and up must have received their last vaccination dose at least two weeks before the show, with children ages 2-15 required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours before the show. Unvaccinated fans will be able to buy tickets for an “unvaccinated accommodation section” and must also provide proof of a negative test dated within 72 hours of the show time, according to a news release from Seattle Theatre Group, which runs the Neptune and the larger Moore and Paramount theaters.

Tickets range from $15-$48. Check out the full lineup below:

July 10 (9 p.m.): Sango, Dave B, Stas THEE Boss

July 17 (7:30 p.m.): comedian Steve Hofstetter

July 24 (9 p.m.): Kassa Overall, Breaks and Swells, Marshall Law Band

July 31 (9 p.m.): Warren Dunes, Shaina Shepherd, Black Ends

The weekend of July 9-10 — the first nonholiday weekend after the state’s June 30 reopening date — could be key dates to watch as local clubs plot their returns. Earlier this week, the Tractor Tavern announced a pair of shows that weekend with local alt-country rockers the Moondoggies.

According to the news release, STG is coordinating with local government and health officials, and notes that guidelines could evolve as the show dates get closer. Along with news of the upcoming concert series, STG produced a video outlining some of the COVID-19-era precautions it’s taking as live events return to Seattle.