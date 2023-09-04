The Jackson Street Jazz Walk, a community-driven salute to the Central District’s historic Black jazz heritage running Sept. 8-10, has added some new twists for its 10th anniversary. In addition to a customary day of admission-by-donation concerts clustered near the corner of 18th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, the festival offers two ticketed events: a Red Dress Jazz Gala at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute and a showcase of vocalists, Seattle Sings!, at a Queen Anne gallery.

Festivities get underway at Langston at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 with Nathan Breedlove’s band, which will play selections by musicians who hail from the trumpeter’s hometown, Memphis, Tenn. Eugenie Jones, Jazz Walk executive producer and vocalist, will open the show.

Jones’ tagline for the Jackson Street Jazz Walk is “Music, Community, Legacy,” appropriate for a festival that gathers local musicians to celebrate the legendary Seattle jazz scene of the late 1940s, when players such as Quincy Jones, Ernestine Anderson and Ray Charles cut their teeth in now-vanished neighborhood clubs, such as the Black & Tan (which is slated for a revival this fall in Hillman City) and the Rocking Chair.

“It’s a legacy that’s nearly forgotten,” said Jones, who has produced the Jackson Street event since 2018. “Commemorating that legacy and making sure you see a diverse mix of people is what we’re all about.”

The opening gala will also feature a brief presentation about the area’s jazz history by Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, president of the Black Heritage Society of Washington State.

“We have a lot of new folks in the community who don’t know this history,” said Johnson-Toliver, a reference to the dramatic gentrification of the Central District, where the Black population dropped from 75% in 1970 to approximately 15% in 2018.

The Joe Brazil Legacy Band specifically will evoke part of that history. Brazil, who died in 2008, was a saxophonist and educator who founded the crucial Brazil Academy of Music in 1967, offering music instruction to Central Area youth. A more contemporary voice is eclectic Oak Harbor singer-guitarist Christina Atteberry, who will be making her Seattle debut. Other artists include vocalists Kelley Johnson, Ben Black and Reggie Goings; Brazilian keyboard ace Jovino Santos Neto; and jazz harmonica ace Jay Mabin — 22 acts in all.

Most will perform Sept. 9 on eight different stages, five of which are clustered around the corner of 18th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. Two are hosted outdoors by Pratt Fine Arts Center, where patrons can also enjoy a food court, art activities for children and a Pratt open house.

On Sept. 10, in another first for the Jazz Walk, the action moves to the Fountainhead Gallery, on Queen Anne, where the Seattle Sings! program features pianist Shawn Schlogel heading a trio behind vocalists Black, Nancy Erickson Lamont, Joan Penney and Kim Maguire.

The Jackson Street Jazz Walk began as a more modest undertaking. Launched in 2013 by neighborhood activist, poet and publisher Knox Gardner, the festival was originally aimed at getting people together, he said, “to have fun and have conversations. … The focus was the neighborhood. The music was secondary.”

After four years, Gardner decided to throw his energy into publishing and passed the baton to Jones. Though she lives on the Kitsap Peninsula, Jones is well-connected to Seattle jazz. She has won two Golden Ear Awards from Seattle nonprofit Earshot Jazz for her singing and recordings. On the national stage, the Jazz Journalists Association recognized her earlier this year as a Jazz Hero.

Jones has not only expanded the festival and made music its focus, she has turned it into a fundraiser for the community that supports it. Any profits — the goal is $5,000, she says — will go to the Central District’s Carolyn Downs Family Medical Center. (In 2021, $3,000 went to the Central Area Senior Center meal delivery program.)

Ironically, the Jackson Street Jazz Walk does not actually take place in the area where jazz thrived in Seattle, which was along South Jackson Street from Fifth Avenue South to 14th Avenue South. However, tributes to the city’s Black jazz legacy keep popping up farther east. The former Starbucks on the corner of 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street (reopening this fall, it is promised, as a branch of Black Coffee Northwest) sported striking photographs of Seattle jazz greats by Seattle photographer Al Smith. The low-income senior housing units on South Jackson between 20th and 22nd Avenue South are called Ernestine Anderson Place. And in 2021, Paul Rucker’s sculpture, “78,” was installed at the corner of 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street, featuring the names of the musicians and clubs that made up the old scene etched into a huge mock-up of a 78 RPM record.

Jones is well aware of this contradiction, but said she thinks of the legacy jazz scene “more as a Central District thing” than any specific club.

Fair enough.

And as musicians often say of a music that relies on improvisation: “Close enough for jazz.”