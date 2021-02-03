Double The Weeknd, double the fun?

Washington fans of pop megastar The Weeknd were undoubtedly bummed when COVID bumped his Tacoma Dome date last summer. Those ticket holders will have to wait even longer to catch the Canadian crooner, but The Weeknd is now planning two return trips to the Puget Sound area.

Ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday, pop megastar The Weeknd announced a sprawling run of new shows and makeup dates for his After Hours tour, including the first concert announced at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

The R&B/pop king will grace the yet-to-be-completed Climate Pledge Arena on March 4, 2022, midway through the North American leg of his long-awaited tour supporting the biggest album of his career. Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8 through Ticketmaster.

CPA officials (or whoever runs its Twitter account) made clear that this will not be the arena’s first concert — an honor that seems destined for a certain local band — merely the first announcement. The arena is slated to open this fall when the Seattle Kraken will rip its first slap shots off the boards in the expansion team’s inaugural NHL season.

Two months after the CPA gig, The Weeknd will return to Western Washington to close the North American leg at the Tacoma Dome on May 1, 2022. This is now the second time the singer’s Dome show has been rescheduled amid pandemic-ravaged tour plans. Tickets for the original date(s) will be honored.

When The Weeknd finally makes his Puget Sound return, it should feel like a long-delayed victory lap two years after releasing the most successful album of his career. Last year’s ’80s synth spectacular “After Hours” was a critical and commercial smash bizarrely snubbed by the Grammys.