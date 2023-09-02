After a three-year hiatus and a change in leadership, Seattle’s capstone music and arts festival, Bumbershoot, returned to Seattle Center on Saturday.

It’s a pivotal comeback year for the Labor Day extravaganza, which celebrates its 50th anniversary Sept. 2 and 3. First-year organizers New Rising Sun have pledged to return beloved Bumbershoot to its roots, lowering ticket prices and championing the arts of all stripes, keeping Northwest culture at the core of an accessible intergenerational event.

This year’s music lineup features Northwest greats like Sleater-Kinney, Sunny Day Real Estate and Band of Horses alongside The Revivalists, roots rocker Brittany Howard, electronic star ZHU and punk heavyweights Jawbreaker.

On Saturday, the sound of snare hits and motorik guitars from Olympia garage rockers Morgan and the Organ Donors came rolling over the gates. Walking the Bumbershoot perimeter among the band tees and dog walkers early Saturday afternoon, it was hard to distinguish between admission-paying festivalgoers and the everyday Seattleites just visiting Seattle Center over a holiday weekend. (The tourists gave themselves away debating whether the Chris Cornell statue outside MoPOP was Eddie or Jimi.)

Entering the familiarly dingy halls of Memorial Stadium carried an Alice-falling-down-the-rabbit-hole vibe, with the highly anticipated revamped Bumbershoot waiting on the other side, full of promises from the new leaders that they would bring back the festival’s original spirit.

Inside the landmark festival, prominent Seattle soul band The Dip took the stage with the city’s most prominent landmark, the Space Needle, serving as a backdrop. Cool as cucumber seltzer, the hometown favorites helped the still-gathering crowd beat the midday heat as temperatures approached 80 degrees — desertlike conditions for resident mossbacks.

“Bumbershoot, welcome back everybody,” rejoiced frontman Tom Eddy after the easy-swinging “Slow Sipper.”

Well, yes, the beloved music and arts fest is back. But perhaps more telling in its opening hours was who was back at Bumbershoot following the more youth-oriented, bigger budget era of the festival under the previous regime: baby boomers who’ve held onto their tie-dyed Bumbershoot 2001 shirts for 20-plus years. People over 30 with tattoos and Socrates T-shirts. And children squealing with joy, romping around the International Fountain on the last impeccable summer weekend before the new school year begins.

if you go Bumbershoot 2023 Sept. 2-3 at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $130/two-day pass, $75/single-day; bumbershoot.com; festival site has wheelchair-accessible pathways and restrooms and designated accessible parking areas. There will also be sign language interpretation and captioning for specific performances, with assistive listening devices available upon request. More

Material from Seattle Times archives is included in this report.