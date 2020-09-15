The legal fight between Seattle blues singer Lady A and the country stars using the same name has taken a new twist.

The Seattle singer filed a trademark lawsuit against the country stars formerly known as Lady Antebellum. The complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, aims to prevent the Nashville band from using the name Lady A — a moniker it adopted in June after dropping the word “antebellum” from its name amid national conversations around systemic racism.

The new suit contends that Seattle’s Lady A — whose real name is Anita White — has had nationwide common law rights to the Lady A trademark since at least the early 2000s when she started performing under the name outside of Washington state. The local blues, funk and gospel vet began using the name while singing karaoke in the 1980s.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages and an injunction against the country band to halt its use of the name.