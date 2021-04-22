Seattle rapper Lil Mosey, born Lathan Moses Echols, was charged with second-degree rape earlier this month in Washington’s Lewis County.

A warrant was issued for the 19-year-old hip-hop star’s arrest after he failed to appear at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Lewis County Superior Court.

According to TMZ, which first reported the warrant, the charge stems from a Jan. 6, 2020, incident at a cabin in Randle, Washington.

Adel “Ace” Sadik, who as of January 2020 had presented himself as one of Lil Mosey’s managers, said he didn’t know why Mosey failed to appear in court this week. Asked how Mosey responds to the allegations, Sadik said “That’s all on him and the courts to figure out. I can’t really speak on that on his behalf.”

A representative with Mosey’s label, Interscope/Universal Music Group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Hailing from Mountlake Terrace, Lil Mosey dropped out of high school and moved to Los Angeles as his music career took off in late 2017. After becoming one of hip-hop’s youngest new stars, he shot to wider fame last year with his top 10 hit “Blueberry Faygo” crossing over to pop radio.

Clarification: After this story published, Sadik said he does not represent Lil Mosey and is “not involved in his career.”