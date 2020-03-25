Veteran Seattle musician Bill Rieflin has died at age 59. A celebrated drummer and multi-instrumentalist, Rieflin’s remarkable career led him to perform with a diverse collection of bands including U.K. prog rockers King Crimson, R.E.M. and industrial metal leaders Ministry.

Rieflin died Tuesday morning after battling cancer for years, his sister-in-law Kathryn Rieflin confirmed. By Tuesday evening, social media was flooded with tributes from fans and Rieflin’s musician friends sharing warm memories of the in-demand drummer for hire, who got his start in the ’70s with Seattle punk bands the Telepaths and the Blackouts.

So sorry to hear of Bill Rieflin passing away. A straight up person and excellent musician. — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) March 24, 2020

While Rieflin had deep ties to the Seattle music community, the bands he was best known for performing with weren’t from the region. After recording an early ’80s Blackouts EP with Ministry founder Al Jourgensen, Rieflin went on to join Jourgensen’s band and became a fixture in the industrial rock scene of the late-’80s and early-’90s, also performing with supergroups Revolting Cocks and Pigface.

Today we lost a wonderful artist, tremendous human being and an integral part of Ministry’s developments and success… Safe travels my brother on the way to your next universal gig. R.I.P Bill Rieflin#MinistryBand #WeAreMinistry #Ministry #Revco #BillRieflin #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/5YfhvGUZcR — Ministry (@WeAreMinistry) March 24, 2020

Starting in 2003, Rieflin toured and recorded with R.E.M. until the band’s 2011 split. He also played with Northwest alt-rock stalwarts the Minus 5, led by fellow R.E.M. auxiliary member Scott McCaughey.

“A forever memory is decades old,” wrote R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe on Instagram, “when I first met Bill at a late night Policeman’s bar in Seattle, sat at a greasy table drinking scotch, and we listened to ‘Birdland’ off the jukebox in reverent silence and awe. His attentiveness to that song then and there indicated a lot to me about what it would be to work with Bill — which commenced to create some magical and beautiful collaborations and life long friendships.”

Bill Rieflin (1960-2020) It is with heavy hearts we acknowledge the death of our dear friend and consummate drummer, Bill. Read Michael's eulogy: https://t.co/TaebqF1zqA pic.twitter.com/r5BbICbgzM — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) March 25, 2020

While primarily known as a drummer, Rieflin was a versatile multi-instrumentalist and prolific session musician, recording with everyone from Nine Inch Nails to experimental rockers Swans and pop singer Robbie Williams. Most recently, Rieflin had served as a member of King Crimson.

“Fly well, Brother Bill!” King Crimson leader Robert Fripp wrote on Facebook. “My life is immeasurably richer for knowing you.”