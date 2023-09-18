When Julian Priester moved to Seattle in 1979 to teach at Cornish College of the Arts, the legendary Chicago-born jazz trombonist and composer quickly established himself as a linchpin in the local jazz community. He brought priceless experience, having played with greats such as Sun Ra, Herbie Hancock and Duke Ellington, and a sense of service and desire to teach others that continued well after his retirement in 2011.

Now the community is rallying around Priester, 88, after he had three recent heart attacks, with a benefit concert at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley on Monday, Sept. 25, emceed by Grammy-winning bassist and composer Christian McBride and featuring local musicians including trumpeter Thomas Marriott, pianist Dawn Clement and trombonist Beserat Tafesse.

Priester is composing three pieces for the show that will be played by his most recent working band, Priester’s Cue, which includes Clement, Geoff Harper on bass and Byron Vannoy on drums with guest performances by trombonist Steve Moore and singer Johnaye Kendrick. All proceeds from the show will go toward Priester’s ongoing medical care.

There is also a GoFundMe set up for Priester, to help with ongoing medical costs, that has raised nearly $17,000 as of this writing, toward a $150,000 goal.

“He’s beloved in our community,” said Marriott, who is helping organize the show. “Not only is he a very giving and warm person, he has been on the bandstand with every modern band leader in jazz music going back to the ‘50s. His playing is legendary. He’s sort of part of the tapestry of the music. You can’t think of jazz trombone without Julian Priester.”

Marriott said that one reason casual listeners might not recognize Priester’s name with the same ease as some of his more famous contemporaries is simply the instrument he plays.

Indeed, according to jazz historian Ken Steiner, another benefit organizer, Ellington apparently once told Priester he shouldn’t expect much because he’s “just a trombone player.” It became a defining moment in Priester’s career as he left Ellington’s band to work with Hancock.

“A lot of the things he did were very groundbreaking and very revolutionary and pushed the music forward, so he carries a lot of weight,” Marriott said. “Also, he’s one of the few people in our local community who has firsthand knowledge of the music. A lot of us study the masters; Julian was actually on the bandstand with a lot of them — with all of them.”

Priester is the artist in residence of the Seattle Jazz Fellowship, which Marriott began in 2021 to foster a greater sense of community in Seattle’s small jazz scene and provide a space where younger musicians can seek mentorship. Before his health problems started, Priester hosted public listening sessions for the group, during which he gave insight into his albums.

“Part of what makes him so great is he’s been such a great influence in the Seattle community, not only through Cornish [College] of the Arts but through his workshops and listening sessions,” Steiner said. “He’s really shared his knowledge generously with the new generation coming up and with listeners.”

For Priester’s sons, Atuanya and Ade, the show is recognition of a man they said is a great father first, though his music has been ever present in their lives.

“If you think about those first memories, it’s all about the music,” Atuanya said. “I just remember as a kid, being in the living room and my mom going into the den and pressing play on the tape deck … and we jamming out listening to my father’s music. The spirit of the space would always be vibrant.”

As they grew up, Ade said it became clear that their father’s impact in the world spread beyond the music itself.

“When I started to meet people that knew him, I understood,” Ade said. “And the love that he has is because he’s genuinely a good person. He treats people well and he’s respected for his authenticity and how well he represents jazz music.”