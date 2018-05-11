Formerly local favorites La Luz return to Seattle with their first album since bolting for Los Angeles.

La Luz weren’t the first and certainly won’t be the last Seattle musicians to leave for Los Angeles.

But it wasn’t the mover-and-shaker agents, hip clubs filled with industry folks or the chance to party with that guy who played Turtle on “Entourage” that lured one of Seattle’s finest indie bands to the entertainment mecca in 2016. A few Februaries ago, the surf rockers visited the L.A. area to record their sophomore album, “Weirdo Shrine,” with prolific garage rocker Ty Segall. Seattle was never meant to be the transplants’ forever home, and the 70-and-sunny weather (in February) etched their California dreams in the sand.

“Seattle is a tough place to leave because I feel like it has a lot going for it for creative people,” says frontwoman Shana Cleveland, since freed from our “oppressive” rain. “The fact that I’d stayed there so long is a testament to how good of a place it can be for an artist.”

We’ll take the flattery, especially since Cleveland and the formerly local faves return to Seattle with a delightfully hazy new album for shows May 17 (Crocodile) and May 18 (Vera Project).

Believe it or not, life’s moved slower than traffic on the 101 since Cleveland and her bandmates split for La La Land, and the beach-day pace is felt on “Floating Features,” their third LP released May 11 through Seattle’s Hardly Art. Even when La Luz called the Emerald City home, their surfy strain of garage pop always felt more Golden State than mossback. Since forming in 2012, La Luz has been caught in the cycle of tour-record-tour-tour-repeat and the added downtime since 2015’s “Weirdo Shrine” afforded Cleveland more time to get lost in her thoughts. While writing, references to dreams kept appearing, with the melody for one song (doo-woppy slow jam “Walking Into the Sun”) literally coming to Cleveland in a dream.

“I think that time allowed my mind to become more open and wonder a little more,” she recalls. “That combined with the heat and the hallucinatory vibe of Southern California somehow made the theme emerge.”

As a whole, it’s a true-to-form La Luz record: a mysterious batch of surf-noir that could score a Tarantino bloodbath or an afternoon daytripping at the beach, with a slightly more polished production value. Organs flicker like a mirage in the distance and the band’s wistful harmonies bolster the record’s mystique. “My Golden One” slowly burns and crackles like a midnight cigarette in a Sunset Tower Hotel ashtray, while “California Finally” is a sandy-toed celebration of feeling free in a strange new city, inspired by Cleveland’s favorite Velvet Underground tune, “Foggy Notion.”

“It just feels like a vast mysterious city that would take a lifetime to really feel like you knew,” she says of L.A., noting the cultural gulf between the red carpets and Skid Row. “And even then you wouldn’t know it because it would be a completely different place. It’s always changing.”

Despite the creative spurt that accompanied her L.A. relocation, Cleveland’s already skipped town. While the band is still based there, a few weeks ago La Luz’s chief songwriter moved once more to a Northern California hideaway she declines to name in hopes of preserving her solitude a while longer. She wrote about half the record while visiting the small, unnamed town, and the rest in L.A. before fleshing out the songs with bandmates Marian Li Pino (drums), Alice Sandahl (keys) and Lena Simon (bass).

“Maybe because I’m so influenced by dreams and by things that wouldn’t come to my mind if my mind was cluttered, but I’ve always wanted to seek out more solitary places for inspiration,” Cleveland says.

