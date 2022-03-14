ODESZA is back — in a big way.

Roughly three years since playing their last show, Seattle’s indie-electronic heavyweights have announced a big-time return gig at Climate Pledge Arena. While producers/multi-instrumentalists Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills are no strangers to rocking arenas in larger markets, the July 29 show will be the duo’s largest hometown headliner to date.

An artist presale, which you can register for here, opens 10 a.m. Thursday, with the general on-sale beginning 10 a.m. Friday. Electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso and ford., a young producer signed to ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective label, open the show.

ODESZA wasn’t entirely dormant during the pandemic, dropping a collaborative album with their Bronson side project in summer of 2020. But last month, the guys released their first new music under the ODESZA banner in four years with “The Last Goodbye,” a dance floor thumper sampling Bettye LaVette’s “Let Me Down Easy.” (Local music fans might recognize Black Tones frontwoman Eva Walker playing bass in the video.)

The Climate Pledge Arena concert marks ODESZA’s first local show since a 2019 co-headlining bash with Death Cab for Cutie up in Bellingham, where both bands were formed while the members were attending Western Washington University.

In other local concert news, Timber! Outdoor Music Festival revealed its summer lineup led by The Milk Carton Kids, Caroline Rose, Northwest indie-rock greats (and recent Sub Pop signees) Built to Spill and Seattle favorites Deep Sea Diver. After a three-year hiatus, the laid-back local fest returns to Carnation’s Tolt-MacDonald Park July 21-23.