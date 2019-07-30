When Kendall Wyman was 15, she saw electronic-music star Dillon Francis play live for the first time. Eight years later, Wyman will share the same stage as Francis when she performs at his one-day festival at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Wyman, who is better known by her stage moniker, Kendoll, will join Party Favor, What So Not, Nitti Gritti and Wax Motif in opening the show beneath the Space Needle.

After moving to California for music school three years ago, she revels at the opportunity to show her hometown how she’s matured from amateur DJ to full-blown professional producer.

The show will serve as a special homecoming of sorts, says the 23-year-old bass house artist. Although she lives in Los Angeles now, Kendoll — the daughter of former Seahawks linebacker and current 710 ESPN Seattle sports-radio analyst Dave Wyman — grew up in Seattle and made a name for herself as a popular local DJ.

When she first started DJing at 17, she exclusively played other artists’ music, she said. But as she continued to gain popularity in the local scene throughout her later teen years, Kendoll started to get the itch to make her own original work.

“I hear these songs in my head all the time — I’d already been working on making tracks — but I couldn’t get what was in my head out, and that was kinda the main goal,” she said.

That’s when she decided to make a big jump by moving to Los Angeles to attend a yearlong music-school program.

In 2017, Kendoll was admitted to the prestigious Icon Collective Music Production School. Some of the electronic music’s biggest acts have graduated from Icon Collective, including internationally famous DJs and producers Jauz, SLANDER and NGHTMRE.

At Icon Collective, Kendoll learned more about sound design, advanced instrument techniques, music marketing, music business and creative psychology. But most important, Kendoll learned how to use top-of-the-line audio programs and tools to fully express her own artistic vision.

“Before I went to Icon I played other people’s music,” she said. “It was good enough to get me by and be a good local DJ. But when I found my sound at Icon and I started putting out tracks, my sets completely changed because they’re me. Ninety percent of the stuff that I play are my tracks. So when I play live, it’s all my stuff.”

Kendoll has stayed busy since graduating in December of 2017, releasing tracks and touring frequently. This year, she performed at Beyond Wonderland in San Bernardino, California, and at Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival, two of the nation’s largest music festivals that attract more than 200,000 people combined.

In February, she released her EP “Playhouse” on AC Slater’s Night Bass Records, which she says has been her “dream label” since she was a teenager. And last weekend, her groovy techno song “Fast Beats” was featured on Jauz’s “Off The Deep End” compilation.

With each release, she sees her fan base grow and popularity rise within the electronic music scene.

“It’s really cool to see the way people resonate with the music that I put out because you never know how it’s gonna go over,” she said. “I put out these tracks and I’m like, ‘Well I hope people like it.’ And then it becomes somebody’s favorite song.”

But fans most likely won’t hear their favorite songs from Kendoll this weekend. Although she still loves her releases from earlier this year, she says she’s been on a “music-making binge” recently and it’s become difficult to play her older material because she’s excited about her upcoming releases.

Instead of playing her hits, Kendoll plans on performing almost entirely unreleased music in Seattle — perhaps a few tracks from an EP she plans on releasing in November on a major label that she declined to disclose for the time being.

“I’m gonna go full-blown. I want people to get excited for what’s to come a little bit rather than what they’ve already heard,” she said. “I know the Seattle crew, they’ve heard the songs. I’m sure they’re just as over it as I am. All my friends in Seattle are in the scene a little bit so I think they’re ready to hear some new stuff.”

Kendoll opens for Dillon Francis’ “Hello Seattle, I Love You” tour, Sunday, Aug. 4; Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St; $50; dillonfrancis.com/tour