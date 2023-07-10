Staff Picks

Summer concert season is in full swing. Here are some of the highlights over the next three weeks.

West Seattle Summer Fest and Ballard SeafoodFest

The busiest block party weekend of the summer provides ample reason for music lovers around the city to visit two of Seattle’s coziest enclaves. The West Seattle Junction will stay rocking with the likes of local funk brigade Polyrhythmics, the ubiquitous Shaina Shepherd, The Cave Singers and stoner rock slayers Sandrider, who dropped their anvil-heavy “Enveletration” LP this spring. Over some bridges and through the town, Ballardites will crush smoked salmon with musical accompaniment from The Black Tones, Smokey Brights, Shepherd again (naturally) and Linda From Work — a Seattle garage rock unit with not only one of the best band names in town, but a sizzling new record (June’s “The Night Is Short”) to back it up.

July 14-16. West Seattle Summer Fest: between Southwest Genesse and Southwest Edmunds streets, and 44th Avenue Southwest and 42nd Avenue Southwest; free; westseattlesummerfest.com. Ballard SeafoodFest: on Northwest Market Street from Leary Way Northwest to 24th Avenue Northwest, and on Ballard Avenue Northwest from Northwest Market Street to 22nd Avenue Northwest; free admission; seafoodfest.org.

Day Trip Festival

Seattle’s EDM community is still reeling over the shooting deaths of Josilyn Ruiz and Brandy Escamilla during Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge. With heavy hearts, the beat goes on this month with this single-day festival from the same SoCal promoter, Insomniac. After debuting at Seattle Center last year, Day Trip slides over to Myrtle Edwards Park with a lineup topped by U.K. beat dropper Chris Lake, a back-to-back set with Midwest house vets MK and Green Velvet, Dombresky, TOKiMONSTA and more.

July 16; Myrtle Edwards Park waterfront, 3130 Alaskan Way, Seattle; 21-and-older, $89-$140, seattle.daytripfest.com

Neil Young

After a pair of gigs at the comparatively intimate Paramount Theatre in 2019, Uncle Neil will set up at the much larger White River Amphitheatre for his first trip to the Seattle area since the pandemic began. The solo acoustic run will purportedly see the godfather of grunge performing songs he’s never played live. Provincial fingers crossed for something off “Mirror Ball,” Young’s Pearl Jam-backed 1995 album recorded at Seattle’s Bad Animals Studio. Young’s local amphitheater date comes a few weeks before the release of his long-lost “Chrome Dreams” LP, recorded during the mid-’70s. Chris Pierce opens.

7 p.m. July 20; White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road. S.E., Auburn; $59-$305, livenation.com

Capitol Hill Block Party

The annual bash on the Hill turns 25 and is looking younger every year, with the silver anniversary edition headlined by kaleidoscopic dance duo Sofi Tukker, Florida rapper Denzel Curry (whose former Raider Klan collective included Seattle rapper/producer Key Nyata) and throbbing producer pair Louis the Child. Other big names include dance-savvy alt-pop sensation PinkPantheress, and ascendant indie pop bands Muna and Goth Babe, the latter helmed by former PNW adventurer Griff Washburn.

July 21-23; between Broadway and 12th Avenue, and East Union and East Pine streets, Seattle; $90-$150 single-day, $170 two-day, $210-$350 weekend passes; capitolhillblockparty.com

Taylor Swift

The Taylor Swift universe has been at the center of two of the music industry’s biggest fights, between fallout from Ticketmaster’s botched handling of her Eras Tour and the ongoing rerecording of Swift’s back catalog in one of the all-time great middle fingers to music-biz suits. (Somewhere, Prince is slow-clapping in his urn.) The latest installment — “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” which released July 7 — includes several bonus tracks that didn’t make the initial cut, including a collab with Paramore’s Hayley Williams. Along Swift’s career-spanning Eras Tour, the pop juggernaut has enlisted the occasional guest star to join her during the two surprise songs she works into her otherwise fixed 3½-hour sets. With Paramore playing Climate Pledge Arena on July 24 and an open date during the second of Swift’s Lumen Field shows, could a Williams cameo be in the works? Hey, a fan can dream. Either way, Swift will be joined by a pair of talented openers in the soft-rocking HAIM sisters and rising bedroom pop singer Gracie Abrams.

July 22-23; Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; sold out

Killer Mike

After a frenetic four-album run with Run the Jewels, Killer Mike’s incendiary duo project with producer/rapper El-P, the socially conscious emcee released his first solo album in more than a decade last month. Instead of continuing to lob lyrical grenades at broken systems, Mike — one of the hardest-punching lyricists in America’s rap capital (Atlanta) — offers a refreshing change of pace on “Michael,” favoring more autobiographical fare without losing his edge. Mike’s joined on his High & Holy Tour by the Midnight Revival choir. @trackstar opens.

8 p.m. July 27; Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle; $40-$45, 21-and-older; showboxpresents.com

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

The laid-back, woodsy fest brings another solid lineup and its community-centric ethos back to Carnation’s Tolt-MacDonald Park this summer. Beyond Timber’s outdoorsy extracurriculars (hiking, biking, bird-watching and even a farmers market), the 2023 music slate is led by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Swinomish-rooted indie rockers Black Belt Eagle Scout, alt-country picker Nick Shoulders, Sub Pop post-punks Guerrilla Toss and a host of local all-stars, including “A Jimmy James Celebration,” feting the Seattle guitar maestro himself.

July 27-29; Tolt-MacDonald Park, 31020 N.E. 40th St., Carnation; $65-$95 single-day, $180 weekend pass, kids 12 and younger free; summer.timbermusicfest.com

Boygenius

Indie rock’s superest new supergroup combines the folk-inflected talents of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — three distinct yet like-minded singer-songwriters with similar career arcs. Five years after releasing their debut EP to raves, the trio further cemented their partnership with their first full-length arriving as the rock record of the year thus far, drawing comparisons to a modern-day Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. With British Columbia pop darling Carly Rae Jepsen and Illuminati Hotties.

8 p.m. July 29; Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., Quincy; $49.50-$164.50; livenation.com

BLASTFEST

The most exciting new edition to the local festival landscape brings an Afrobeats blowout to Seattle Center. While Afrobeats touring artists and dance nights have bubbled up around town in clubs like Rumba Notes Lounge and Red Lounge, BLASTFEST, which organizers are billing as Seattle’s first Afrobeats festival, would be the biggest local showcase for the fast-growing genre that’s garnering more and more attention in the U.S. Topping the bill are Nigerian pop stars Asake and Tiwa Savage, the latter perhaps best known stateside for her work on the Beyoncé-helmed “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack, which helped the sounds of African pop music gain wider exposure in the West, building on the success of artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido. Also performing: Ayra Starr, Focalistic, Mannywellz and DJ Blast, aka organizer Bobby Akinboro.

July 29; Fisher Green Pavilion, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; tickets start at $70; blastmusicfest.com

Watershed Festival

‘Shedders will squeeze into their cutoffs and you-know-what-kickers for the Northwest’s premier country festival, which routinely sells out. This year’s headliners are self-proclaimed “real country” man Cody Johnson — one of the genre’s most electrifying performers — glossy Aussie Keith Urban and bro-country king-turned-“American Idol” judge Luke Bryan. Also on board: rising stars Carly Pearce, Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson, whose chilling murder ballad with Hardy (“Wait in the Truck”) became an improbably dark radio hit.

Aug. 4-6; Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road N.W., Quincy; $249-$849, camping starts at $179, watershedfest.com

Big Thief and Lucinda Williams

One of the best double bills of the summer pairs contemporary indie folk darling Big Thief with veteran Americana rocker Lucinda Williams. Big Thief is still sailing on last year’s sprawling and freewheeling double album “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You,” while Williams recently unleashed “Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart” — her first new record since recovering from a stroke in 2020. Before making the Eastside drive, it’s worth noting that concert parking at the King County park is up to $20 this summer, adding another expense on top of tickets.

7 p.m. Aug. 5, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Sammamish Lake Parkway N.E., Redmond; sold out, marymoorlive.com