The Seattle blues singer known as Lady A and the country group now known as Lady A met via video conference Monday. Though it’s not clear what happened, everyone was smiling in a photo posted on Twitter and Instagram by the Nashville trio that changed its name last week from Lady Antebellum to Lady A. The photo includes Anita White, the Seattle blues singer who has long performed under the name Lady A, members of her management team, and the country group.

The photo was accompanied by a post that read: “Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A. Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come.”

Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A. Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come.#LadyABluesSoulFunkGospelArtist pic.twitter.com/P3uyhfO3gX — Lady A (@ladya) June 15, 2020

The two parties spoke Monday afternoon to hash out differences after Lady Antebellum announced last week it would change its name to Lady A — a decision Seattle’s Lady A objected to since she’s been singing under that name for decades. Neither White nor her booking agent immediately responded to messages seeking comment Monday afternoon. A publicist for the Nashville group said she had no information to add to the statement.

The country trio announced the decision to rebrand on Thursday after discussions with many people, according to the band’s Instagram post Thursday. Critics have long pointed out that the group’s name is a reference to the pre-Civil War South – the Latin “ante bellum” translates to “before the war” – when slavery was legal. Lady Antebellum has informally used the nickname Lady A as a convenience since its start in 2006.

White heard about the name change when friends and colleagues began flooding her phone with messages during her shift at Seattle Public Utilities, according to a Rolling Stone article. The 61-year-old singer told media outlets on Friday that she’s been using the name since the 1980s when she sang karaoke under the moniker. She has since put out several albums under the name, including a live album due out next month.