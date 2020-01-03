A new year means new concerts to look forward to. From big amphitheater gigs to more intimate club shows, here are some of the most anticipated music acts coming to the Seattle area in 2020. Remember, many situations can cause cancellations or schedule changes, so always check before you go.
Festivals
- Outdoor music festival Timber! is coming back this summer, returning to Carnation from July 16-19. Early bird tickets go on sale in February. timbermusicfest.com
- It wouldn’t be a Seattle summer without Capitol Hill Block Party. The festival returns July 24-26. Three-day early bird tickets start at $125. eventbrite.com
- Watershed, the annual country-music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, is back for another year from July 31-Aug. 2. Tickets are not yet available. georgeamphitheatre.com
- Drumroll, please … Bumbershoot is scheduled to return! The festival will take its usual place in Seattle Center over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6. Tickets are not yet on sale. onereel.org/bumbershoot
Amphitheaters
- The Gorge will see two rock bands from the ’70s, Journey and The Pretenders, on May 16. Tickets start at $49.50. georgeamphitheatre.com
- Alt-rock queen Alanis Morissette is celebrating 20 years of her influential, 16-times Platinum album, “Jagged Little Pill,” with a world tour. She will hit the stage at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn on June 3. Tickets start at $80. livenation.com
- Local favorite Brandi Carlile is bringing her “Echoes Through The Canyon” tour, a show with fellow female country rockers Sheryl Crow and Yola, to the Gorge on June 6. Tickets start at $55. georgeamphitheatre.com
- Psychedelic rocker Tame Impala is headed to the Gorge on Aug. 7. Tickers start at $49.50. georgeamphitheatre.com
- It’s sure to be a pop party at the White River Amphitheatre when Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor roll through on Aug. 15. Tickets start at $75. livenation.com
- Iconic rockers KISS are touring one last time. Their “End of the Road” world tour stops at the Gorge on Sept. 19. Tickets start at $49.50. georgeamphitheatre.com
Arenas
- Earlier this year, Blake Shelton toured with the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina. He’s bringing them back for another round of “Friends and Heroes” shows, this time in support of his latest compilation album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.” They play the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 14. Tickets start at $59. ticketmaster.com
- Billie Eilish has basically taken over the world, so it will likely be no different at her Tacoma Dome show on April 10. Tickets are mostly gone for her “Where Do We Go?” world tour, but there are a few platinum tickets available if you’re willing to shell out some serious dough. tacomadome.org
- If you’ve always wanted to be in the presence of pop queen Celine Dion, you’ll have the chance on April 15 at the Tacoma Dome. Tickets start at $50.50. tacomadome.org
- Speaking of pop queens, another icon is coming to the Seattle area this summer. Cher will play Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on May 4. Tickets start at $132.95. angelofthewindsarena.com
- Ozzy Osbourne‘s second farewell tour, “No More Tours II,” stops at the Tacoma Dome on July 11. Tickets start at $29.50. tacomadome.org
- It’s a punk-rocker’s dream come true. Seminal pop-punk bands Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are lighting up stages across North America and Europe with their aptly named “Hella Mega Tour.” The bands will play T-Mobile Park on July 17. Tickets start at $59.50. ticketmaster.com
- Dance the night away with Camila Cabello on her “Romance” tour. She’ll light up the Angel of the Winds stage on July 31. Tickets start at $40.50. angelofthewindsarena.com
- Former One Direction member Harry Styles is touring in support of his highly anticipated second studio album, “Fine Line.” He’ll perform at the Tacoma Dome on Aug. 18. Tickets start at $39.50. tacomadome.org
- Rock and metal fans can look forward to Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts playing the same stadium on Sept. 2. Tickets start at $119.50. ticketmaster.com
Clubs and theaters
- Twenty-year-old rapper Trippie Redd is touring in support of his latest album, “A Love Letter to You 4.” He’ll take the stage at Showbox SoDo on Jan. 22. Resale tickets start at $110. tix.axs.com
- For R&B/soul jams, catch Xavier Omär at The Showbox on Jan. 25. He’ll be joined by local singer Parisalexa. Tickets start at $20. axs.com
- Latin pop and bachata singer Prince Royce is bringing his “Alter Ego” tour to Seattle. See him at WaMu Theater March 4. Tickets start at $41. ticketmaster.com
- Tony and Grammy award-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr. is taking his album “Mr” on the road with his “Stronger Magic” tour. See the former “Hamilton” star at the Neptune Theatre on March 15. Tickets start at $25. ticketmaster.com
- Local R&B and soul singer Allen Stone is coming home for his “Building Balance” tour. He’ll play two shows at The Showbox, March 25-26. Tickets start at $35. stgpresents.org
- Fans of The Monkees won’t want to miss Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith presenting “An Evening With the Monkees” at the Moore Theatre on April 4. Tickets start at $42.75. stgpresents.org
- Grammy-winning country-music group Little Big Town will fill the Paramount with their four-part harmonies on April 9-10. Tickets start at $25. stgpresents.org
- Actress and former teen pop star Mandy Moore is making a comeback to music after a decade away. She’ll be live at the Paramount on May 6. Tickets start at $35.50. stgpresents.org
- Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is going on his first solo world tour. He’ll bring his electropop music to the Paramount stage on July 22. Tickets start at $31.75. stgpresents.org
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.