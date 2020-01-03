A new year means new concerts to look forward to. From big amphitheater gigs to more intimate club shows, here are some of the most anticipated music acts coming to the Seattle area in 2020. Remember, many situations can cause cancellations or schedule changes, so always check before you go.

Festivals

Outdoor music festival Timber! is coming back this summer, returning to Carnation from July 16-19. Early bird tickets go on sale in February. timbermusicfest.com

is coming back this summer, returning to Carnation from July 16-19. Early bird tickets go on sale in February. timbermusicfest.com It wouldn’t be a Seattle summer without Capitol Hill Block Party . The festival returns July 24-26. Three-day early bird tickets start at $125. eventbrite.com

. The festival returns July 24-26. Three-day early bird tickets start at $125. eventbrite.com Watershed , the annual country-music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, is back for another year from July 31-Aug. 2. Tickets are not yet available. georgeamphitheatre.com

, the annual country-music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, is back for another year from July 31-Aug. 2. Tickets are not yet available. georgeamphitheatre.com Drumroll, please … Bumbershoot is scheduled to return! The festival will take its usual place in Seattle Center over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6. Tickets are not yet on sale. onereel.org/bumbershoot

Amphitheaters

The Gorge will see two rock bands from the ’70s, Journey and The Pretenders , on May 16. Tickets start at $49.50. georgeamphitheatre.com

and , on May 16. Tickets start at $49.50. georgeamphitheatre.com Alt-rock queen Alanis Morissette is celebrating 20 years of her influential, 16-times Platinum album, “Jagged Little Pill,” with a world tour. She will hit the stage at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn on June 3. Tickets start at $80. livenation.com

is celebrating 20 years of her influential, 16-times Platinum album, “Jagged Little Pill,” with a world tour. She will hit the stage at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn on June 3. Tickets start at $80. livenation.com Local favorite Brandi Carlile is bringing her “Echoes Through The Canyon” tour, a show with fellow female country rockers Sheryl Crow and Yola , to the Gorge on June 6. Tickets start at $55. georgeamphitheatre.com

is bringing her “Echoes Through The Canyon” tour, a show with fellow female country rockers and , to the Gorge on June 6. Tickets start at $55. georgeamphitheatre.com Psychedelic rocker Tame Impala is headed to the Gorge on Aug. 7. Tickers start at $49.50. georgeamphitheatre.com

is headed to the Gorge on Aug. 7. Tickers start at $49.50. georgeamphitheatre.com It’s sure to be a pop party at the White River Amphitheatre when Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor roll through on Aug. 15. Tickets start at $75. livenation.com

and roll through on Aug. 15. Tickets start at $75. livenation.com Iconic rockers KISS are touring one last time. Their “End of the Road” world tour stops at the Gorge on Sept. 19. Tickets start at $49.50. georgeamphitheatre.com

Arenas

Blake Shelton toured with the Bellamy Brothers , John Anderson , Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina . He’s bringing them back for another round of “Friends and Heroes” shows, this time in support of his latest compilation album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.” They play the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 14. Tickets start at $59. Earlier this year,toured withand. He’s bringing them back for another round of “Friends and Heroes” shows, this time in support of his latest compilation album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.” They play the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 14. Tickets start at $59. ticketmaster.com

Billie Eilish has basically taken over the world, so it will likely be no different at her Tacoma Dome show on April 10. Tickets are mostly gone for her “Where Do We Go?” world tour, but there are a few platinum tickets available if you’re willing to shell out some serious dough. tacomadome.org

has basically taken over the world, so it will likely be no different at her Tacoma Dome show on April 10. Tickets are mostly gone for her “Where Do We Go?” world tour, but there are a few platinum tickets available if you’re willing to shell out some serious dough. tacomadome.org If you’ve always wanted to be in the presence of pop queen Celine Dion , you’ll have the chance on April 15 at the Tacoma Dome. Tickets start at $50.50. tacomadome.org

, you’ll have the chance on April 15 at the Tacoma Dome. Tickets start at $50.50. tacomadome.org Speaking of pop queens, another icon is coming to the Seattle area this summer. Cher will play Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on May 4. Tickets start at $132.95. angelofthewindsarena.com

will play Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on May 4. Tickets start at $132.95. angelofthewindsarena.com Ozzy Osbourne ‘s second farewell tour, “No More Tours II,” stops at the Tacoma Dome on July 11. Tickets start at $29.50. tacomadome.org

‘s second farewell tour, “No More Tours II,” stops at the Tacoma Dome on July 11. Tickets start at $29.50. tacomadome.org It’s a punk-rocker’s dream come true. Seminal pop-punk bands Green Day , Fall Out Boy and Weezer are lighting up stages across North America and Europe with their aptly named “Hella Mega Tour.” The bands will play T-Mobile Park on July 17. Tickets start at $59.50. ticketmaster.com

, and are lighting up stages across North America and Europe with their aptly named “Hella Mega Tour.” The bands will play T-Mobile Park on July 17. Tickets start at $59.50. ticketmaster.com Dance the night away with Camila Cabello on her “Romance” tour. She’ll light up the Angel of the Winds stage on July 31. Tickets start at $40.50. angelofthewindsarena.com

on her “Romance” tour. She’ll light up the Angel of the Winds stage on July 31. Tickets start at $40.50. angelofthewindsarena.com Former One Direction member Harry Styles is touring in support of his highly anticipated second studio album, “Fine Line.” He’ll perform at the Tacoma Dome on Aug. 18. Tickets start at $39.50. tacomadome.org

is touring in support of his highly anticipated second studio album, “Fine Line.” He’ll perform at the Tacoma Dome on Aug. 18. Tickets start at $39.50. tacomadome.org Rock and metal fans can look forward to Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts playing the same stadium on Sept. 2. Tickets start at $119.50. ticketmaster.com

Clubs and theaters