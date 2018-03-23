A heavy-metal band based in the Seattle area was dropped from its label Friday after an old pornography case tied to its frontman surfaced.

Jason “Dagon” Weirbach, founder of black-metal veterans Inquisition, was charged with possession of child pornography in 2008, though it was eventually dropped in a plea deal. Weirbach ultimately pleaded guilty in 2009 to lesser charges of unlawful display of sexually explicit material and obstruction, according to court documents. He would avoid jail time provided he had no other charges during the next two years and he underwent a sex-offender treatment program, though he is not registered in the national sex-offender database.

“I am not a sex offender, and I was absolutely innocent of all charges,” Weirbach wrote on Inquisition’s Facebook page. “The plea bargain was something the prosecutor insisted on and for the defense was the best option to end a lengthy legal process.”

Weirbach declined to comment further Friday when contacted by The Seattle Times, but in response to commenters on his Facebook post, said he had “adult pornography only.”

Over the years, Inquisition has risen through the ranks of America’s extreme-metal scene, becoming one of the Northwest’s top black-metal acts and earning an international following.

The pornography case was revealed Friday by the blog MetalSucks.net. Inquisition’s label, Season of Mist, released a short statement Friday saying only it is “no longer working with Inquisition. There will be no further statement.” The label did not give a reason for parting ways with the band.

Inquisition was founded in Colombia during the late 1980s and relocated to Seattle in 1996. Inquisition is scheduled to tour with Norwegian black-metal band Satyricon this spring, with a May 16 Seattle date at El Corazon.

Seattle Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.