Staff Picks

Local faves are lighting up local stages in the next few weeks. Here are a few highlights.

Westerlies Fest

The Seattle-reared, Brooklyn-based brass quartet is back home for their fifth-annual Westerlies Fest, a mix of live performances and student workshops aimed at spurring the next generation of homegrown jazz players. At the center of the festivities, The Westerlies play an album release show at the Royal Room (8 p.m. June 16) to toast this spring’s “Move.” The instrumental ensemble best known outside jazz circles for augmenting Fleet Foxes’ live band will return with the local indie folk heroes later this summer for Port Townsend’s THING festival.

June 15-17, locations and prices vary; westerliesfest.org

High Pulp

The Seattle/L.A. avant-jazz groovers take a big step forward on their second full-length for ANTI- Records, leaning harder into some of their soundscape-y rock and ambient electronic influences. Due July 28, “Days in the Desert” sets sail into a pink-orange horizon of blissed-out bleep-bloops, soul-rinsing horns and guitars and soft-funk beats that kick in like the gentlest body high. While just as savory, the back end lives a little more dangerously, as free jazz testaments and digital agitations share space with help from experimental beatsmith Daedelus and progressive jazz star Kurt Rosenwinkel, just two of the album’s savvy features. The company they keep says a lot about High Pulp’s sonic ambitions as they come into their own and seem poised for wider recognition (The New York Times has taken notice). The septet reconvenes for a hometown show this month, partnering with fledgling new-school jazz promoter The Goodbye Look, which has been throwing regular jazz/jazz-adjacent gigs at Queen Anne’s Bad Bar, before hitting THING festival in August.

8:30 p.m. June 16; Bad Bar, 819 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $20; linktr.ee/goodbyelook

Ayron Jones

What a few years it’s been for Ayron Jones, Seattle’s blues-fusing guitar shredder-turned-hard rocker on the rise. A hometown favorite throughout the past decade, Jones broke out nationally with a pair of rock radio hits off 2021’s “Child of the State,” leading to a couple opening dates with The Rolling freakin’ Stones. Lord and locals knew his riffs were ready, but the tighter and meaner melodies Jones chiseled on his big-label debut took the rocker affectionately known as The Kid to another level. Jones’ follow-up, “Chronicles of the Kid,” lands this month, and the budding rock star will celebrate with a release-eve Neumos show, and an Easy Street performance (7 p.m. June 23) the following night. With his sophomore effort, Jones adds quintessential hard rock balladry to a crunch-and-groove arsenal aimed at arena rafters, subtly flashing more of the progressive tendencies of his earlier indie releases than “Child of the State” did.

8 p.m. June 22; Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle; $20-$22, 21-and-older; neumos.com

Travis Thompson

Any jet lag from a quick European swing with Bay Area rapper Watski should be gone by the time Travis Thompson hits the WAMU Theater stage opening for Logic, the Maryland heavy hitter who lends a verse on Thompson’s new album. Dropping the following day, “Wolves & White T’s” pairs the Burien stalwart with one of Seattle’s most decorated producers, Jake One. There’s not much to say about the hometown super duo local rap fans won’t already know, as Thompson — one of the city’s preeminent lyricists — gets predictably busy over Jake’s timeless crate-digging magic. The generation-bridging collab comes at a time when the classic soul-sampling beats the record-collecting producer has always specialized in are having a bit of a renaissance, reaching younger fans just beneath the mainstream. But forget all that. This one’s for the town.

8 p.m. June 22; WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $45.50; lumenfield.com

Fremont Fridays

Society has collectively deemed hanging out inside with a bunch of maskless strangers no longer scary. But Fremont Fridays are one pandemic-born outdoor tradition we’re happy to see continue. Launched by Seattle funk-rap troupe Marshall Law Band and Capitol Hill streetwear shop Mediums Collective, this community-centric street fair/block party sets up every Friday (June 23 through Sept. 1) with live music and local vendors in the parking lot by LTD Bar and Grill. The MLB boys anchor a diverse opening-night lineup that also features rapper/producer Leebo, brawny Seattle pop punks College Radio, alt-rockers Asterhouse and many more. Event opens at 4 p.m.; wind-down starts around 10:30 p.m. with a singer-songwriter nightcap before an outdoor silent disco takes over (a not-so-silent disc jockey will keep the party going in the bar).

4 p.m. Fridays June 23-Sept. 1; LTD Bar and Grill, 309 N. 36th St., Seattle; 21-and-older; fremontfridaysseattle.com

Simply the Best: A tribute to Tina Turner

Amid an outpouring of love and appreciation following Tina Turner’s death, a cast of Seattle all-stars will assemble at The Showbox next month to fete the late music icon. Turner was an unrivaled performer and vocal dynamo, and if ever there was a collection of local artists and powerhouse singers who could do the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll justice, it’s this. The lineup includes versatile singer-songwriters Shaina Shepherd and Brittany Davis, Seattle soul staple Tiffany Wilson, rip-roaring rockers Molly Sides and Eva Walker (of Thunderpussy and The Black Tones, respectively) and more playing with a house band anchored by guitar hero Jimmy James and drummer D’Vonne Lewis.

8 p.m. July 1; Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle; $25-$30; showboxpresents.com