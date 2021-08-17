Garth Brooks may or may not be coming to Lumen Field next month, but that doesn’t mean the house that Russ built won’t be rocking come September.

As the Seahawks prepare to welcome football fans back to Sodo (and celebrate Jamal Adams getting paaaaaiiiid), team brass have tapped some of the city’s top musical talents to help get the party started. Hometown rap star Macklemore and sizzling hard rocker Ayron Jones are set to perform at the Hawks’ home opener Sept. 19 against the Tennessee Titans.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the pre-kickoff concert, which will take place following the teams’ pregame warmups.

A bona fide Seattle sports fanatic (and co-owner of the Sounders), Mack has regularly rocked local stadiums, and amid a breakout year, Jones has joined him on the game day circuit this summer, performing at a Mariners game in June.

The blues-fusing rocker has a headline show of his own this Friday at Neumos. The club gig will be the singer-guitarist’s first proper hometown show since the release of his album “Child of the State,” which yielded a pair of rock radio hits, including the chart-topping “Mercy.”

After working on his golf game and launching a clothing line this year, Macklemore will return to play the Washington State Fair grandstand on Sept. 24.