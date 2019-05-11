Seattle’s Roosevelt High School took first place in the prestigious Essentially Ellington high school jazz band competition at New York City’s Lincoln Center, the competition organizers announced Saturday.

The 24th annual competition and festival, which began May 9, had 15 finalist high school jazz bands that participated in workshops and jam sessions. Two other Washington state schools had made the finals this year: Seattle’s Garfield High School and Snoqualmie’s Mount Si High School.

The competition culminated Saturday, May 11 with a concert. Second place went to Dillard Center for the Arts from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while third place went to Foxboro High School from Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Roosevelt has won the top prize several times before, including in 2007 and 2008.