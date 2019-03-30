The Rolling Stones have postponed their upcoming North American tour, including a May 22 Seattle concert, while singer Mick Jagger undergoes treatment for an unspecified health issue.

Doctors have advised the 75-year-old Jagger not to tour at this time, though he is “expected to make a complete recovery,” according to a Saturday morning announcement from the band.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets,” Jagger wrote on Twitter. “I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be valid for a make-up date the band hopes to announce “shortly,” per the announcement.

The North American leg of the rock legends’ No Filter tour was slated to begin next month, with the CenturyLink Field stop marking the first time in more than a decade Mick and the boys have played Seattle.