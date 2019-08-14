On Wednesday night, classic rock deities The Rolling Stones returned to the Emerald City for the first time since 2006. The make-up date came after the Stones postponed their No Filter tour while hard-struttin’ frontman Mick Jagger recovered from a heart procedure. Apparently, the 76-year-old wasn’t laid up for long, posting a video of himself rehearsing those signature moves just weeks after his surgery. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real opened the stadium gig of the summer at CenturyLink Field. Check back for a full review Thursday morning.