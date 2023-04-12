Brian Fennell is head down in a Queen Anne coffee shop, staring intently at his phone. Scrolling and tapping with determination and focus, the singer-songwriter better known as SYML is engaged in a very Seattle form of competitive parenting: signing up for skiing lessons before all the spots are filled.

It’s a bit of back-home business for the Sammamish father and buzzy artist, in between some radio promo and an intimate album release show/tour send-off at Easy Street Records the next day before hopping across the pond for a mid-April European tour. Even as his profile has risen over the past few years and the crowds have grown larger, the husband and father of three tries to cap his road trips at two weeks in order to hold down the family fort.

“That was something that my dad was really good at, encouraging me to say no, and when to stop, and when’s enough is enough,” Fennell says. “I still have to have him in my ear reminding me that it’s very easy to do too much. Even little decisions can amount to risking things that are important to you. That’s going to be a constant until I change jobs [laughs] or just retire.”

Fennell’s father Dave, a longtime Boeing employee who traded the East Coast for Washington state and adopted two kids, died of cancer at the beginning of 2021, around the time Fennell began working on his new album, released in February. But to say that his father was with him throughout the making of SYML’s boldest, most fully realized project to date might be an understatement.

The strikingly titled “The Day My Father Died” arrives two years after the emotionally raw “Dim” EP, released just months after his father’s death. Fennell has long shown a knack for channeling big emotional moments while blending electronic and organic instrumentation, alternately warming hearts and wrenching on their strings. Over beds of piano and atmospheric productions, “Dim” at times distilled the visceral early stages of grief into darkly potent alternative pop songs with echoes of James Blake.

“It’s a little surreal to think back on, because when you’re mourning, there are days where you feel like you’re not even mourning, it just feels normal,” Fennell says. “And then there are days where you’re maybe angry at something that is not the thing you’re mourning. Like in the creative process, I would get really angry at songs. Like, ‘Why don’t I love this?’ … The processing of losing my dad really did turn its head. As much as I was frustrated or angry, I really did experience amazing release and scratching an itch that I was sort of digging at for a long time.”

Just a few months after his father died, Fennell entered the studio with acclaimed Seattle producer Phil Ek (Modest Mouse, The Shins, Fleet Foxes), whose fingerprints are all over many of the Pacific Northwest’s most important indie rock records of the last 30 years. At first glance, the more pop-oriented, electro-dabbling Fennell and the famed indie-rock whisperer might not seem the most natural pairing. But Fennell knew he wanted to get away from the electronic elements on “TDMFD,” its songs better suited for a full “band perspective,” which is right in Ek’s wheelhouse.

After hearing Fennell’s four-song demo — including the haunted opener “Howling,” with Fennell’s toe-curling falsetto joined on the final version by hazy-hymnal vocals from Lucius, who aided Brandi Carlile’s Grammy-nominated “You and Me on the Rock” — Ek was hooked.

“It just was his singing. This guy is a great singer; he writes really strong melodies,” Ek says. “Clearly he is doing it, as opposed to some people, you get their demos, it sounds like it’s been digitally manipulated to sound good. You just could tell that he’s real and that he’s a writer and a player.” The two also bonded over going through big life moments while working on the record: As Fennell’s father was dying, Ek was becoming a father himself.

Whatever tools he’s working with, Fennell’s a true-blue sonic craftsman who has established himself as one of the purest songwriters in Seattle. As deftly as he’s woven elements of electronic music, folk and chamber pop in the past (and there are some subtle electronic touches on the new album too), his airtight songwriting feels right at home in the warmer organic tones on “TDMFD,” a record that’s only two months old, but feels as familiar and comforting as one that’s been in your collection for years. Aside from bringing in a pair of Seattle ringers to anchor the rhythm section — ace studio drummer Sean Lane, and Morgan Henderson of the Fleet Foxes on bass — Ek encouraged Fennell to play most of the instruments himself.

“I really love to hear the writer, whether that’s a band or just a songwriter, I like to hear their version of their song more than I want to hear someone else interpreting their song,” Ek says. “I like to hear the person’s craft coming out of them. … I think there’s a lot … that another player may be able to execute, but the connection isn’t the same.”

Besides his father’s death, another of the album’s recurring themes is Fennell’s falling out with Christianity since his youth-group teenage years in the ’90s. It’s so prevalent that he nearly titled the album “Church.” Although his experience with religion wasn’t particularly traumatic, the feathery “Tragic Magic” is a “tongue-in-cheek shot” at being marketed to or treated like a commodity at an impressionable age.

“You take this really fragile time in a kid’s life, and you bring him into a manipulative zone where you’re like, ‘Oh, do you feel that? That’s God. And also, you need to submit in these ways, and this is how you should understand sexuality,’” Fennell says. “I think there’s a lot of problems there.”

In different ways, two of the album’s most uplifting songs — the folk-rocking title track and Bon Iverian closer “Corduroy,” which harks back to Fennell’s early childhood, being “untainted” by the world yet — touch on releasing negative emotions that could otherwise be an anchor, choosing love and patience instead. “If I’m being honest, like all of SYML is about is trying to acknowledge things like anger and cynicism, and then try to let go of those,” he says. “That’s the therapy side of what it is to me.”

While “TDMFD” is just SYML’s sophomore album (plus a string of EPs), Fennell first broke out as the lead singer of anthemic pop rockers Barcelona, who released their major-label debut in 2009. As the sun was setting on Barcelona in the mid-2010s, Fennell had started writing material that didn’t quite fit the band, songs he figured he’d try to license for use in film or TV. In the coming years, SYML’s cinematic compositions have naturally taken flight in the streaming and licensing worlds, especially his best known “Where’s My Love” — a folky, chamber-pop tune that’s been his biggest hit to date, its three different versions amassing nearly 700 million combined Spotify streams.

Perhaps even more impressive than notching an indie streaming hit, one of Fennell’s songs unexpectedly wound up on Lana Del Rey’s ballyhooed new album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” Evidently, the enigmatic artist, who is equal parts pop star and Laurel Canyon songsmith, fell in love with the stirring piano track “I Wanted to Leave,” which SYML released on an instrumental EP back in 2020.

Del Rey was so moved and inspired by the song that she recorded vocals to it, largely mimicking Fennell’s spellbinding piano melody. After her people contacted his people, the two instantly hit it off during a phone conversation that led to Del Rey coming to one of SYML’s Los Angeles shows later that night. “It was really sweet though, because when we spoke, she was overflowingly letting me know how much she loved and connected with the song and respected that it was my song,” Fennell says.

Del Rey’s version, dubbed “Paris, Texas,” is a misty standout on one of the best albums of the year thus far — one that also includes a duet with former Seattleite Father John Misty and a four-and-a-half minute sermon from celebrity pastor Judah Smith of Kirkland’s Churchome, which didn’t sit well with many of her fans. (Last month Smith and the megachurch were sued for alleged labor law violations.) Though nothing is set in stone, Del Rey and Fennell kicked around the idea of collaborating IRL someday.

“Pretty surreal to have that creative extension and experience with the song that I thought was done,” Fennell says. “To have it go on to have another life in this other way with a different artist — it could’ve been anybody, really — was really special.”

Turns out Lana’s not the only celeb to catch a vibe off SYML’s work.

With the breadth of his catalog, held together by Fennell’s arresting vocals and pop sensibilities, SYML’s music has ample entry points for fans across ages and demographics. Fennell’s proud that his ever-growing fan base includes a wide range of people, even if he’s still in awe over how they find him. Fennell recalls hearing from Charlotte Lawrence, the L.A.-based musician and model who sings on the spindly folk-pop number “You and I,” about her first SYML experience.

“She’s telling me how she first heard me, which was with Kanye [West] and Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith — who was opening for The Weeknd, so The Weeknd was there — and Kendall Jenner. All these people, just the biggest people in the world, they’re on Jaden’s bus listening to one of my songs on repeat,” Fennell says, still a little bewildered. “[There’s] that, to the extreme of an 11-year-old girl who saw it on some vampire TV show, who are equally vibing out.

“I’ll take it all,” he says, laughing.