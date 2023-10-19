Concert review

Whose world is it?

There aren’t many songs that can make it feel like, for just a few minutes, the entire world has stopped spinning. Stepping to the front of a crowded stage with the members of Wu-Tang Clan and De La Soul behind him, Nas slowed it down for the first and only time of the night.

Commanding a Climate Pledge Arena illuminated by cellphone lights — and no doubt captivating the virtual audience that tuned in to the Amazon Prime livestream — Nas launched into the only one of his numerous classics he hadn’t already run through, a sobering “One Mic.”

“All we needed was one mic, two DJs and all of you to spread our voice to the whole world,” said the boom-bap era titan.

It was like a calm after the storm. Closing out what had been a raucous, three-hour celebration of hip-hop on Wednesday, the soul-centering anthem felt like a mission statement, a declaration of love and a testament to the power of the New York-born genre that has become the driving force of youth culture around the globe.

Nas and Wu-Tang Clan’s coheadlining New York State of Mind Tour is one of several summer/fall treks paying homage to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, as marked by the fabled Bronx party where DJ Cool Herc used two turntables to create continuous breakbeats. While Wednesday’s triple bill of New York rap greats had an expected NYC bent, with borough-hopping visuals splashed across the big screens, there were repeated nods to hip-hop’s worldwide reach — including a salute to a hometown hero.

“Hip-hop is a culture,” proclaimed De La Soul emcee Posdnuos during the alt-rap forefathers’ varicolored opening set. “Some of us weren’t born in the blast radius, but when it hit you, you felt it.”

With that, the influential trio, which featured backpack-era indie-rap star Talib Kweli filling in for the late Trugoy the Dove, unleashed snippets of their Jake One-produced “Rock Co.Kane Flow,” shouting out Seattle’s decorated beatsmith who was apparently somewhere in the house.

Rather than playing two full individual sets in succession, the coheadlining tour sees the Wu-Tang collective and Nas vacillating between dizzying 20- to 30-minute mini sets (three for Wu-Tang, two for Nas). The equitable format was a winning one that kept the heat on the two-hour main event like a constantly simmering kettle, sporadically brought to boil.

Wu-Tang was first up, with the crew-wrangling mastermind RZA joining a six-piece backing band atop a platform above a large LED screen. From his perch, the visionary producer/rapper orchestrated the musical torrent like a symphony conductor-turned-Army general calling his men to the stage one by one to fire their introductory shots. (Though Method Man, the group’s biggest star who missed most of the tour’s inaugural run last year while filming a movie, would save his first appearance for their second act.)

An opening “For Heaven’s Sake” off 1997’s double album “Wu-Tang Forever,” with roughneck verses from Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna, segued into Raekwon’s “Incarcerated Scarfaces” like a live-band mixtape — the cool-headed grit in Raekwon’s delivery accentuated by the band’s brooding accompaniment.

The backing band’s heroics were felt the strongest on the Ghostface Killah-ignited “Bring Da Ruckus,” which closed the first set. The symphonic keys and snap of the live drums transcended the concrete-cracking boom-bap number into a beautifully booming maelstrom, with RZA waving an invisible conductor’s wand out above the rapper.

Throughout Wu-Tang’s three sets, the sprawling ensemble morphed into various configurations like a pack of Blue Angels splitting off to perform more nimble aerial tricks, eventually reassembling for full-crew roars that breached the sound barrier. The best of the slimmed down units came during the transition into Nas’ first set, passing the baton with the Queens rapper joining Raekwon and Ghostface for their collaborative “Verbal Intercourse” from Raekwon’s solo offering “Only Built for Cuban Linx.” It was a treat to watch the trio of unimpeachable rappers go bar for bar in a three-way mic swap, like a tight-knit cipher of rap royalty.

Any time three artists who came up 30 years ago convene on the same tour, nostalgia is almost guaranteed to be the prevailing emotion. And it was on Wednesday, too, with Wu-Tang deploying grenade-trowing classics like “Protect Ya Neck” and “Triumph,” the mother of all posse cuts that came at the end of the night.

But ensuring this wouldn’t strictly be a back-in-the-day trip down memory lane, Nas devoted his first set to recent material from his remarkable six-album run over the past three years. Still in top form, the veteran emcee is amid the most prolific period of his career, pairing with acclaimed producer Hit Boy for their “King’s Disease” and “Magic” album series, each set yielding three full-lengths of fresh material since 2020. The first “King’s Disease” album won Nas his first Grammy Award in 2021 for best rap album.

Once again, Nas proved himself as one of the genre’s elite performers, impassioned and commanding, yet always in control. The reflective nature of his new material felt in keeping with the tour’s look-back, hip-hop at 50 overtones and set up the fusillade of hits — including the tour’s tussling namesake track “N.Y. State of Mind” and “The World is Yours” from his classic 1994 debut “Illmatic” — that predictably electrified the not-quite-full-capacity crowd. If there was any knock, it was that many of the songs in Nas’ medley-esque first act didn’t have room to fan out in a condensed frame that felt a little hurried at times.

A few songs after a RZA-led tribute to late hip-hop greats like Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Nipsey Hussle and others, Young Dirty Bastard — the firstborn son of Wu-Tang firebrand Ol’ Dirty Bastard — took his turn in the spotlight with “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” and “Got Your Money,” filling in for his late father who died in 2004. It wasn’t quite the emotional peak it could have been, with an energetic YDB spending more time flail-dancing around the stage than rapping during the latter.

But the closing one-two punch of “Triumph” and Nas’ stirring “One Mic” ensured a strong finish for a night that felt like a victory lap — not for the hip-hop greats who touched the stage, but the genre at large.