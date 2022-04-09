Tyler, the Creator loves Seattle. Like, really loves Seattle.

Just a few songs into Friday’s Call Me If You Get Lost tour-closing show at Climate Pledge Arena, the fiery Los Angeles rapper couldn’t stop raving — literally shouting at the top of his lungs at one point — about the air, the water, the green, the market, the shows, the prolific milk delivery services. His Emerald City affections apparently date back to the early days of his career when he first came to the Northwest with his recalcitrant Odd Future collective, and Seattle summers inspired the cover of his 2013 album “Wolf.”

The Seattle love fest was all super wholesome until, in Tyler fashion, he started describing the graphic ways he would like to demonstrate his feelings to our fair city. (We were just a couple hundred yards from our most phallic landmark, after all.) The longer it went on and the more specific Tyler got, it was clear this wasn’t the perfunctory “I love [insert city]” tour banter.

“Every time I come here I’m like, ‘Am I about to [expletive] buy a house here?’”

Turns out he almost did. On “MASSA,” off his Grammy-winning 2021 album “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler casually drops a line about buying a house in Seattle, which predictably drew big cheers as he slashed his way through the introspective song. Two years ago, Tyler said, he was up here house hunting on Bainbridge Island, which would explain the photos of himself aboard a Washington state ferry he posted on social media that year. Sounds like the only thing stopping the L.A. kid from getting a 206 area code (and those door-to-door milk drops) might be the gray.

“I could do this for 13 minutes,” Tyler said of his Seattle gushing, resuming his set with an incendiary “Lumberjack” that exploded like a car bomb out of the Rolls-Royce he had on stage. Still, he’d find time later for more Puget Sound praise, saying one of these days he just might pull the trigger on some property.

Get the man a good realtor and let’s do this, Tyler.

It wasn’t the only time Tyler got reflective during the final night of this tour with pop/R&B singer Kali Uchis, fellow L.A. rapper Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown. And the Seattle fans who packed Climate Pledge Arena on Friday clearly reciprocated the love.

