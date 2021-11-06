To understand what happened Friday night during The Eagles’ “Hotel California Tour” stop at Climate Pledge Arena, you needed to have been alive in the 1970s.

Wedged in there between The Beatles and Led Zeppelin on one side and Van Halen and The Police on the other, The Eagles were the most popular rock ‘n’ roll band in the world for pretty much a decade.

Way back when records were vinyl discs you played on a strange circular machine thing (and not your phone) and hits were played on the radio (and not your phone), The Eagles were inescapable.

The Southern California band, with three primary singer-songwriters who were also complementary musicians, issued hit after hit after hit between, say, 1972 and 1982. So many, in fact, you forget just how ubiquitous they were in American popular culture.

Friday night’s show at Climate Pledge Arena was a reminder that for a lot of people, The Eagles pretty much provided the soundtrack to the best years of their lives. That was certainly the case for the 14,000 or so at the show, about 90% sold out and packed to the rafters with adoring boomer fans who knew all the words (though they were a little slow warming up to the singalong).

Combining country, soul, R&B, bluegrass, funk, folk and the blues into a grab bag blandly titled California rock, The Eagles offer a bit of something for everybody. In 1999, their 1975 greatest hits package was declared the best-selling album of the 20th century with 38 million copies sold at that point. Released a year later, the “Hotel California” album, which they played front to back in its entirety Friday, sold 26 million copies, the third most in U.S. history.

Advertising

There was a time when those numbers meant something. While the music industry is fairly unrecognizable 50 years after the band formed, The Eagles remain … well, The Eagles remain.

The group replaced the late Glenn Frey with musician’s musician Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the singer-guitarist’s son, in 2017 and debuted the “Hotel California” shows in 2019. After a break for the pandemic, they restarted the tour this year, using a symphony and a choir to accent a nine-piece band that sometimes features five guitarists playing simultaneously.

Tight and well-rehearsed, the band powered through the album portion of the show with no banter and a serious demeanor. “Hotel California,” like Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” or Van Halen’s “Panama,” is a rock ‘n’ roll cornerstone that’s being broadcast on a radio station somewhere in America right this minute.

Arrive a few minutes late, though, and you missed it. No problem, however, as the band sprinted through its most popular album, hitting “New Kid in Town” and “Life in the Fast Lane” in a tidy blink-and-you-missed-it 45-minute set that highlighted all the things that made the band so popular: The tight songwriting, superior arrangements and inventive instrumentation, and the who’s-up-next interplay between Frey, Walsh and Don Henley.

Sandwiched between Henley’s acid-drenched tales of apocalyptic paranoia in “Hotel California” and “The Last Resort,” the album also showcases a perfect distillation of Frey’s whiskey-drenched tales of romantic failure and the frenzy of Walsh’s guitar solos.

Henley broke the band’s silence Friday as he introduced the Northwest Sinfonia and the VocalPoint Chorus, two Seattle groups the band hired to perform at the show.

Advertising

“They don’t know what’s going on,” Henley joked of the youthful chorus. “Their grandparents are big fans, though.”

As he sent fans off to intermission and more drinks, Henley joked: “We’re going to take a short break and change into some dry things. And then we’re going to play everything else we know.”

And hours later, it seemed like they might, weaving back and forth over each songwriter’s catalog of hits.

“Seven Bridges Road.” “Take It Easy.” “One of These Nights.” “Take it to the Limit.” “Lyin’ Eyes.” “Peaceful Easy Feeling.” “Tequila Sunrise.”

By the time Walsh trotted out the vocoder for Henley’s “Those Shoes,” the crowd was as frenzied as you could have hoped, given the lateness of the hour and the average age of attendee.

Time and again, Walsh, who maintains the spirit of ’76 in his lively outlook on life, brought the crowd to its feet, despite the ache that might cause.

Advertising

“I had more things to do and a lot better time when I was 20 in the ‘70s than I’m having in my 70s in 2020,” Walsh joked. And everyone laughed along at the shared truth. Walsh then led the crowd through some scream therapy and a group singalong before launching into “Life’s Been Good.”

By the time the group got through a substantial encore, it had played more than 25 songs. For many, it was a bucket list kind of night.

Even for the band, it was a memorable one — another great night in 50 years of them.

“The vibe in here tonight has been really good,” Henley said. “And I don’t say that very much.”