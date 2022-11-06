Is anyone having more fun than Post Malone?

The woolly bearded, heavily tattooed pop-rapper spent Saturday night running around his mammoth, three-pronged stage at Climate Pledge Arena like a kid in a rented-out amusement park, shaking hands, busting goofball dance moves with good-time abandon and trying on every cowboy hat that made its way to the stage during the sold-out show.

After giddily prancing through one of his stickier new hits, “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Malone threw his hands in the air and from beneath one of those found cowboy hats, flashed that infectious million-dollar grin as the first of many “Posty” chants broke out among the crowd.

Publicly, the Bud Light pitchman who came to his Seattle party dressed in jeans and a Pearl Jam T-shirt has the lighthearted disposition of a guy you’d like to crack a beer and play video games with. And the singer/rapper had ample reasons to be feeling good cruising through his Twelve Carat tour. Malone’s North American joy ride follows the June release of his fourth album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.”

It’s perhaps the most overtly pop-leaning collection from the man introduced to the world as the cornrowed “White Iverson,” who came “saucin’” on the scene with SoundCloud buzz back in 2015. The album was another commercial smash for Malone, despite getting a little lost in the discourse amid a wave of superstar pop records. On the whole, “Twelve Carat Toothache” is like a blockbuster action flick you could fall asleep halfway through, before being jolted awake by a thrilling, explosion-packed chase scene. But culling through his sonically expansive catalog, there were no snoozers during Malone’s roughly 90-minute set full of emotional extremes.

An almost cutesy spin through “Candy Paint” chased the moodier “Psycho” — two favorites off 2018’s pop-star-anointing “Beerbongs & Bentleys” — coming out brighter than hot pink sprinkles on a cupcake, with an equally sugary hook. Still, Malone’s often at his most compelling plunging the depths of despair, turning songs in the key of somber into epic arena-ready dramas.

Despite his come-up in the hip-hop world, Malone’s proven just as adept with pop and rock music. Initially taking the stage Saturday amid billowing clouds of smoke that shrouded his amiable muppet-degenerate visage, Malone belted like a thundering emo rocker leaning into his mic stand on the drum-less opener “Reputation.”

“You’re the superstar, entertain uuuuuuuussss,” he moaned with note-bending power. Maybe it was his Pearl Jam shirt or the grunge-heavy mix that pumped through the PA before he took the stage, but more than ever, the line evoked the words of Kurt Cobain, one of Post’s musical heroes, from “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Later, during a brief acoustic run, Malone more directly paid homage to Pearl Jam with a stellar “Last Kiss” cover. What started out with campfire vibes and quivering vibrato grew to a raspy, full-throated roar Ed and the boys surely would have approved of.

Even without a band or backing performers of any kind, Malone’s giddy, carefree stage presence was magnetic enough to captivate the large crowd, with six disc-shaped lighting fixtures shouldering the mood-setting load. At times they made like some sort of alien transporter device ready to beam Posty back up to the mothership as he wailed away in his otherworldly croon.

After knocking out “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol” — a partial co-write with Robin Pecknold of Seattle’s Fleet Foxes that tells the saga of an unglamorous night out with lyrics that don’t match the song’s musical intensity — Malone segued nicely into “Take What You Want,” an almost as unlikely collab with metal god Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott. For the fiery headbanger, Post unleashed a string of guttural screams and blew half his pyro budget for his biggest rock-star moment of the night. It certainly topped the premeditated (and unconvincing) guitar smash that followed booming trap anthem “Rockstar,” a guitarless banger that’s one of his biggest and most savory tracks. (The internet bros who roasted Phoebe Bridgers’ staged guitar thrashing on “Saturday Night Live” last year might want to YouTube it.)

Malone’s ascent to the upper echelons of pop music hasn’t come without his share of detractors. But however one feels about the sing-rapping pop star — who on several occasions spoke of the “dark times” he’s endured the last couple years — few can make an achey heart catharsis this much fun.

Opener Roddy Ricch, who joined Malone on stage gliding through their joint pandemic-comeback single “Cooped Up” also did not disappoint. The smooth L.A. rapper looked like one of hip-hop’s next potential superstars after landing two of 2020’s biggest hits — his creaky car-stereo smash “The Box” and the equally inescapable “Rockstar” with DaBaby. Last year’s follow-up “Live Life Fast” was a sophomore letdown, but kicking off the night, Ricch was cool and commanding as he looks to get back on track with his “Feed Tha Streets 3” mixtape due later this month.