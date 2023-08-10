Concert review

Ain’t it fun when a band and its fans grow up together?

That growth was on display Wednesday as Paramore and a sold-out Climate Pledge Arena came together for a joyous celebration of old and new — during a show that turned out to be the final night of the veteran pop-punk band’s This Is Why Tour.

Led by Hayley Williams — a pop star in her own right, who strutted and prowled across the stage in defiance of a lingering illness that had already pushed this show from July 24 to last night — Paramore got off to an authoritative start with the discordant power trip of “You First.” Another new song from 2023’s “This Is Why,” “The News,” proved the band wasn’t merely interested in strolling down memory lane, no matter how much the self-proclaimed “Elder Emos” in attendance might have enjoyed the nostalgia trip.

Williams told the crowd Wednesday that she was still feeling rough after a month of antibiotics, asking fans to sing along to help her, which they happily did on the anthemic “Last Hope.” After the show, though, Williams took to Instagram to announce that the tour’s final two dates, in Portland and Salt Lake City, would be canceled.

“After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish the tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health,” she wrote. “I am so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you.”

Williams hardly sounded like she was struggling Wednesday night, despite noting on Instagram that things got “a little scary” on stage.

For the most part, the crowd, which was made up largely of adults cosplaying as their teenage selves, plus parents with kids, seemed very into the new stuff. Still, when the pure sugar rush of “That’s What You Get” hit, off the band’s seminal 2007 album “Riot!,” absolute euphoric pandemonium ensued in the arena, and suddenly everyone was 16 again.

Paramore’s new music is exactly what you’d hope for from a band that’s managed to last nearly two decades. It’s different, grown-up and maybe more indie rock than emo or pop-punk, and definitely influenced by Williams’ two excellent solo pop albums, but the band’s irrepressible spirit shines through just the same. Drummer Zac Farro, guitarist Taylor York and Williams have been “best friends since sixth grade,” Williams said, and their bond was clear, even as they utilized three excellent backing musicians to fill out their sound.

When the band moved on to whimsical “Caught in the Middle,” from its 2017 album “After Laughter,” the trapezoidal lighting structure above them lowered to create a more intimate space. It was an effective bit of mood-making, especially when Williams launched into “Rose-Colored Boy” and an arenawide dance party erupted.

Maybe a few quieter songs, like “Liar,” which provided a mellow reprieve in the middle of the set, weren’t quite the vocal showcase they usually are, but that’s picking nits just to pick them. By the time Paramore found its way to fan favorite “Hard Times,” all was well.

Some songs, like “The Only Exception,” surprised with visual spectacles, like a continuous and lengthy shower of golden sparks falling from the ceiling. Others, like new song “Crave,” evolved from chill summer vibes to a commanding crescendo that had the audience enraptured.

The show could have ended naturally there, but the band wasn’t quite done, bringing out a mom and her young daughter to help sing their signature song, 2007’s “Misery Business.” Interacting with the gobsmacked little girl seemed like a genuine highlight of the show for Williams. (The special guests were Lexi and Lily Brown, wife and daughter of Seattle Kraken TV analyst JT Brown.)

In between encore songs “Still Into You” and “This Is Why,” Williams shouted out opening act The Linda Lindas. She hailed the teenage all-girl band from Los Angeles as the future of rock — and judging from their intense set, which included the rage-filled viral hit “Racist, Sexist Boy,” the future is in good hands.