2021 belonged to Olivia Rodrigo, the breakout pop queen who won three Grammys on Sunday, including best new artist. Just a week into the new year, Rodrigo, the latest teen Disney star to ascend the pop charts, dropped the song of the year with “drivers license” — a lovesick smash that had America in its feelings the way no one over the age of 21 could provoke. The then-18-year-old quickly swatted down one-hit-wonder whispers, months later unleashing her raved-about debut album “SOUR,” which evokes Taylor Swift’s singer-songwriter cinematics and turn-of-the-century pop-punk. Though she could easily play the shiny new hockey arena across town, Rodrigo’s first headlining tour hit the comparatively intimate WAMU Theater on Wednesday just two dates in. Gracie Abrams opens. Check back for our full review Thursday morning.