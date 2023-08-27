PORT TOWNSEND, Jefferson County — Before the first notes were played, a small, familial crowd gathered under a gray sky at Fort Worden Historical State Park right as gates opened for the third-annual THING festival. Jeremiah Green’s family was on hand for a dedication ceremony to name one of the eclectic music festival’s two primary stages after the late Modest Mouse drummer. Green was a longtime resident of Port Townsend — “a pretty creative and unique little place,” said his brother Adam Green, speaking poignantly from the heart, “and that’s why he chose to call it home.”

“I miss him. We miss him dearly,” Adam Green said, before a representative of the Chikashsha, Muskogee Creek and Seminole nations presented Jeremiah’s son Wilder with an eagle feather, an honor she equated to a Purple Heart or Medal of Honor. (The Green brothers are part Muskogee, Adam explained.)

It was the right thing to do. The soft-spoken, boundlessly creative indie rock giant will always be inextricably linked to the music-and-more festival put on by Seattle Theatre Group and Adam Zacks, founder of Sasquatch! Music Festival. Green had independently dreamed of throwing a festival in his adopted hometown, something both for the proud local artist community and outsiders alike.

“When [Jeremiah] came up with the idea for this festival, he wanted to not only allow creative and unique artists to come together and do their thing here at Fort Worden, which is just an amazing state park as it is,” Adam Green said, “but he also wanted a reason for people outside of the area to come here and experience this unique, wonderful place of Port Townsend.”

With Green’s Port Townsend ties, Modest Mouse played a pair of 2018 shows outside of Fort Worden’s McCurdy Pavilion — where the Jeremiah Green Stage sat this weekend. The shows became something of a launchpad for the inaugural THING in 2019 and Modest Mouse returned last year to headline the festival’s pandemic-delayed Year 2, four months before Green died due to complications from throat cancer.

Before turning the stage over to Kimya Dawson — a seminal Northwest singer-songwriter and friend of Green’s who also has Port Townsend ties — Adam read a statement from Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock, also shared on the band’s Instagram. “Modest Mouse would like to thank everyone at the THING festival for their beautiful gesture of dedicating a stage in Jeremiah’s name. Those of you who knew him would be aware of his deep love and knowledge of music of all kinds. This is a deeply meaningful tribute to our dear friend.”

Fittingly, since Green loved the rain, a light sprinkle came down upon the crowd as Dawson settled in for the “bittersweet” honor of christening the Jeremiah Green Stage with her quirky, homespun anti-folk songs that were lovingly received by a crowd full of familiar faces. “Every time I look up I see someone else that makes me emotional,” Dawson said, later sharing a story about taking Green to the Port Townsend bluff colloquially known as the End of the World. Evidently, the trip helped Green fall in love with the area and convinced him to move there.

It was yet another reminder that oftentimes the most memorable moments at THING — a family friendly festival that hangs its sun hat on strong top-to-bottom lineups — happen before happy hour, when hotly tipped club bands who might pack Neumos or the Tractor Tavern hit the stage.

Friday’s daytime standouts came via alt-country craftsman MJ Lenderman — joined by his partner in life and creativity Karly Hartzman of the equally buzzy band Wednesday — and peace-disturbing punk rockers Soul Glo. Both played beneath the Jeremiah Green Stage banner on the tree-encircled stage by the pavilion. Igniting the most legitimate mosh pit in the festival’s young history (at least until Lil Yachty went on), Soul Glo ripped through corrosive hardcore numbers thickened with pummeling breakdowns and noisy bursts of chaotic guitars.

After some first-year apprehension among the local arts community over a Seattle promoter throwing a big arty party in their backyard, THING has increasingly felt better connected to the area in subsequent years, in ways both intentional and coincidental. Beyond the Green dedication, native storytellers, an expanded makers market and performances from local vaudeville troupe the Traveling Spectacular, this year STG tapped Port Townsend-based soul singer/chef Grace Love (a familiar name among Seattle music watchers) to play on Saturday and sling “soul bowls” of mac, greens and chicken throughout the weekend with her pop-up Nadine’s Kitchen.

Even Friday’s headliner, Seattle folk-rock heroes Fleet Foxes brought a little PT cred, closing their lush, harmony-swelling set with “Helplessness Blues,” the wide-as-a-canyon title track off their sophomore album, which was partially recorded in a house five minutes from the park. Digging deeper, turns out frontman Robin Pecknold’s parents lived in Port Townsend during the ‘70s and ran a film festival while his dad built guitars and played in bands. (Fun fact: Apparently, Mr. Pecknold was the wedding band bass player in the film “An Officer and a Gentleman,” famously filmed at Fort Worden.)

The early-afternoon hot streak continued (literally and figuratively) Saturday with a pair of buzzy experimental rockers — Geese and Black Country, New Road — highlighting a warmer Day 2 when wildfire smoke settled in the air. Where Geese’s wigged-out strain of progressive post-punk, with hints of MC5 and the Velvet Underground, packed more confrontational punch, Black Country, New Road dazzled with their carefully constructed blend of post-punk, chamber pop, jazz and even folksy classical music. The buzzy U.K. art rockers feel like the rare band that benefits from its members pushing the collective into wildly disparate places, somehow keeping a cohesive vision while stitching together a beautiful audio Frankenstein.

Veteran synth-pop duo Sylvan Esso may have been Saturday’s headliners, but there was no question the most anticipated performance of the day (and really the weekend) belonged to Lil Yachty, the whimsical rapper whose psych-rock pivot “Let’s Start Here” is one of the year’s most talked-about albums. Taking a seat on a stool in the center of the stage, with his ace all-women band dressed in black behind him, Yachty eased into the album’s galaxy-cruising opener “The Black Seminole.”

The rapper/Auto-Tune crooner’s digitized voice surfed the wavy space-funk numbers like an eagle over a windy bluff near Dungeness Bay. Though he still sounded good, early on Yachty seemed a little anxious and physically uncomfortable, frequently rubbing his face and forehead. He later admitted he was battling a raging headache and his nerves. “I always get so nervous playing that album because it’s so different from everything else I make,” Yachty told the crowd — the largest to gather at Jeremiah’s stage on a day when ticketed attendance peaked around 4,000, not counting kids 12 and under, who got in free.

Whatever jitters or cobwebs Yachty had seemed to clear out after he and the band got to “I’ve Officially Lost Vision,” turning the track into a bass-boosted, headbang-worthy rager. Psychedelic and rock ‘n’ roll aesthetics have been seeping into hip-hop’s mainstream for a while, thanks to artists like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. “Let’s Start Here” might seem like a hard left turn from the whimsical rapper, but it’s a natural convergence of forces long bubbling within the space. Yachty simply harnessed the energy (impeccably, too) into a single clear-eyed vision.

“I’ve Officially Lost Vision” notwithstanding, Yachty spent less time riling the crowd as he did playing mellower-in-chief. At least until letting loose with some choice turn-up bangers and some of his biggest hits like his quirky KYLE collab “iSpy” and an earthquaking snippet of the woozy “Poland”, after wrapping the psych-rock portion of his set.

THING was slated to continue Sunday with a string of Seattle all-stars — jazz-rap greats Digable Planets and new-school boundary pushers Kassa Overall and High Pulp — and headliner Thundercat.