Kendrick Lamar has been going through something.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Compton hip-hop artist admitted as much on “United In Grief,” the opening track on this spring’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” Supporting the album on his Big Steppers tour Saturday in Seattle, Lamar turned Climate Pledge Arena into a lavish therapy session, held live in front of 17,000-plus.

Impressive set design and choreography were two high notes from the show, which featured a somewhat uneven set list, anchored by arena-ready anthems off “Mr. Morale” (“N95,” “Silent Hill”) and earlier in Lamar’s career (“Alright,” “Money Trees”). Those songs were a dramatic vibe shift from the introspective fare off Lamar’s latest album, in which he rejects his role as the savior of rap and the social justice movement, processing his own vices, trauma and contradictions.

Just after 9 p.m., a squadron of dancers — Black men in black suits, Black women in all white — walked onstage, eliciting screams and a chant of “KEN-DRICK! KEN-DRICK!” A box-shaped curtain the size of the main stage was drawn to the heavens and the four remaining women sat down at a couch opposite Lamar, covered in darkness.

Seated at a piano facing away from the crowd, Lamar plucked the first notes on the sparse “United In Grief” to raucous applause. Joined by a therapy doll model of himself, the 35-year-old rapper wore a glittery glove on one hand like Michael Jackson, a silent reflection of Lamar’s extended meditation on Black masculinity and corrosive celebrity.

The lights again cut after the intro and Lamar marched down the runway extending from the stage to a second mic, guiding the doll’s head left and right to judge the crowd. Lamar showed off his bars and confident, too-cool cadence, earning scattered shouts until the crowd yelled together on the hook, “I grieve different!”

Guided by the voice of an omniscient British therapist, the crowd had a goal for this counseling session, written on the tour poster: “Come help Mr. Morale get out of the box” — his creative and personal comfort zone, the confines of writer’s block, Lamar’s now-uncomfortable role in a movement he no longer wants to lead.

Physical boxes were prominent, too: Platforms hovered, tilted and shifted overhead, dancers formed human boxes around Lamar, and a quarantine cube even descended on Lamar, complete with four men in hazmat suits.

When the therapist said Lamar needed a COVID test before “Alright” (the 2015 smash that became a de facto police violence protest anthem), insidiously assuring him, “This is for your own good,” the crowd didn’t know how to feel. Some cheered; many laughed; others exchanged glances, Lamar’s comments on cancel culture across “Mr. Morale” hanging over the moment.

“The cat is out the bag, I am not your savior,” Lamar raps on “Savior,” his closer. “I find it just as difficult to love thy neighbors.”

Like a real counseling session, there were many breakthroughs for Mr. Morale: Dancey love song “Die Hard” was great, and on “N95,” a sonic firecracker supported by actual fireworks, the crowd belted the first chorus so loudly that Lamar just offered encouragement and echoes.

There were relative low points, too. Album cuts like “Mirror,” during which a reflective platform lifted Lamar some 20 feet overhead, were impressive in design but felt at odds with the venue and vibe.

It was great to hear Lamar stretch his sound on “Mr. Morale,” but some of the album’s head-bobbing thinkers translate better in headphones than the arena, especially in comparison with get-out-your-seat crowd-pleasers like “HUMBLE,” “Money Trees” and “Family Ties.”

The latter track, from real-life cousin and explosive opener Baby Keem’s 2021 album “The Melodic Blue,” featured flame cannons and a stoic Lamar, who watched Keem take the reins on the first verse, not stealing any of the ascendant star’s shine. As Lamar came in on the song’s second half, he and Keem linked up for an adorable high-five at center stage before the duo buzzed around like Blue Angels, the crowd barking bars back at the rappers: “My mental is AMAZING, BROTHER / Pop off only on occasion, BROTHER.”

Late in the set, before candy-sweet “DAMN” singalong “LOVE,” Lamar retrieved a bouquet from the crowd, which then extended its metaphorical flowers, offering cheers and another brief, booming “KEN-DRICK!” chant.

“You did this to yourself again,” the therapist suggested earlier in the show. “It seems you forgot who you are. Do you need a reminder?”

Lamar has settled on an answer. He is not anyone’s savior — not rap’s, not America’s — and he no longer has an interest in the role.

It’s a compelling internal battle that plays out satisfyingly on the rich, challenging “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” But in front of 17,000 fans, and in contrast with explosive tracks like “M.A.A.D. City” and the hits that made Kendrick a household name, the effect isn’t as consistently poignant.

Still, between the show’s high points, its scale and Lamar’s vision, it’s hard to argue the Pulitzer laureate’s claim as the most dynamic artist in rap music today.

Set list

United In Grief

N95

ELEMENT

Worldwide Steppers

Backseat Freestyle

Rich Spirit

HUMBLE

Father Time

M.A.A.D. City

Purple Hearts

King Kunta

LOYALTY / Swimming Pools medley

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix)

Die Hard

LUST (interlude)

DNA

Count Me Out

Money Trees

LOVE

Alright

Mirror

Silent Hill

Range Brothers

Family Ties

Crown

Mr. Morale

Savior