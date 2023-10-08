The anticipation was higher than the flame cannons shooting up from the stage.

After the sounds of Morgan Wallen’s coolly thumping “Broadway Girls” collaboration with Lil Durk turned over to an arena-rocking, pyro-blasting intro with his six-piece band, the backward-capped man of the hour appeared on stage in a puff of smoke like a dudely David Copperfield.

Working through an opening run of some of his middle-tier hits — including a crunchy, rock-flavored rendition of “Up Down” and “One Thing at a Time,” which saw Wallen pausing to collect an armload of brassieres flung on stage from all directions — two things were abundantly clear.

One, the sold-out Tacoma Dome crowd was in for the larynx-scratching long haul, having arrived prepared to shout every lyric back to the chart-dominating country star. And two, the beefy stage production Wallen pulled up with on Saturday was more elaborate than the typical young Nashville star (somehow) playing their first solo arena-level headliner in Seattle-Tacoma.

It will also likely be his last. Wallen recently announced another round of 2024 dates for his One Night at a Time Tour, this time upgrading to football stadiums. Second shows were quickly added in select cities.

Holding up to 20,000 or so people, the Tacoma Dome isn’t exactly an “intimate” venue. But next time the burgeoning country giant returns, he’ll probably play to a crowd more than twice the size.

“Tacoma, wassup baby?!” Wallen hollered by way of a quick salutation, recalling playing the Tacoma Dome in 2019 when he opened for Luke Combs. “I can tell we’re gonna have a great time tonight. We got a bra on stage during the second song. That’s about when that happens, I guess.”

His fans would spend an hour and 40 minutes relishing in one of the most buzzed-about shows of the year — one offering ample reminders of why Wallen is country music’s hottest and most polarizing young star.

The Tennessee singer-songwriter — who has a bit of a party-boy disposition, though his songs don’t exactly fit the so-called bro-country mold of the early 2010s — is the biggest artist Nashville has produced in the past five years. His last two sprawling albums “Dangerous” and the 36-song “One Thing at a Time” topped Billboard’s all-genre albums chart, the latter still hovering in the top five since its spring release. The commercial success hasn’t come without controversy.

As conversations around racial and gender equity in country music have grown louder in recent years, Wallen was caught on video using a racial slur while coming home from a night of partying in 2021. “I was around some of my friends, and we just, we say dumb stuff together,” Wallen said of the incident during an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “In our minds it’s playful. I don’t know if it sounds ignorant, but that’s really where it came from.”

The ensuing controversy hit just weeks after “Dangerous” was released, threatening to derail the career of an artist who already looked like country music’s next big thing. Radio stations and even his label briefly tried to distance themselves. But proving there’s no such thing as bad press, Wallen’s sales only skyrocketed and whatever soft-ban the industry imposed eventually faded.

Still, Wallen and the wider response to the incident have remained a flashpoint in debates around inclusiveness (or lack thereof) in country music.

Unplugged from the online discourse, that baggage felt a hundred country miles away (at least for a while) on Saturday as Wallen launched into “’98 Braves” — a home-run album cut off “One Thing at a Time.” Sailing through the hard-luck love story wrapped in a baseball metaphor was like watching a Chipper Jones big-fly loft into the stands.

Wallen chased the sentimental song with something a little lighter in the post-breakup hit “You Proof,” a summery TouchTunes thumper that tries to rinse a relationship with whatever’s in his bar glass. (The guy has a couple of those, though the repetition hasn’t diminished the creative returns.)

However, it was hard to put the external noise out of mind when Wallen approached his first big vocal moment of the night with the Jason Isbell cover “Cover Me Up.” Isbell, an Americana rocker who often voices his progressive politics, has criticized Wallen and Nashville’s handling of the controversy, and donated $53,000 of royalties he received from Wallen’s recording to the NAACP’s Nashville chapter.

At any rate, Wallen’s more polished version was well-received, though his cleaner interpretation lacks the tattered vulnerability that makes the original so potent.

His own drink-hoisting, arena-trained ballad “Sand in My Boots” later proved a more natural pathway for Wallen, who isn’t necessarily a big-voiced singer a la Luke Combs or Chris Stapleton, to create large-scale emotional moments in his set. After all, who can resist belting along to a vivid piano ballad that rhymes “Silverado” with “desperado?” The Hardy-assisted co-write is Wallen at his most salient. It also found him singing in his huskiest register of the evening, to great effect.

Thanks in part to his sprawling double (or triple?) albums, Wallen has asserted himself as country’s king of the streaming era, a time when playlist listening habits have expedited the disintegration of genre walls. Wallen is part of an increasing number of modern pop-country stars deploying hip-hop beats and electronic drum sounds into their work.

More broadly, the results can be hit or miss. But there might not be a better execution of this inevitable, if seemingly incongruous, marriage than Wallen’s “Sunrise.” It worked on Saturday, too, as the singer comfortably glided over the song’s classic trap-lite beat, boosted by his drummer and live band.

It certainly isn’t exclusive to Wallen. But the natural genre-blurring also brings to mind the uneasy relationship country music has with Black artists, increasingly borrowing elements of Black music at a time when a number of Black (mostly female) country artists have spoken out about feeling unwelcome in the genre.

For all the broader, complicated questions Wallen’s turbulent rise kicked up, Saturday also made clear that Wallen has the songs of a next gen country-pop superstar in the making. Saving some of the best for last, Wallen uncorked his encore with an invigorating “Heartless,” punctuating every phrase with the force of a linebacker finishing his hits as those fire cannons on stage got another workout.

It set up his biggest hit to date, the infectious “Last Night,” which became Wallen’s first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 this year. Its earwormy pop-country perfection went down easier than a bottle of your preferred domestic lager on a hot summer day, before a last-call romp through “Whiskey Glass.”