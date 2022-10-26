The hair on the back of 7,000 or so necks stood at attention. From the opening notes of Zach Bryan’s hundred-million streamer “Something in the Orange,” an infinite number of cellphone cameras started rolling like they were waiting for a history-making Aaron Judge at bat. Astonishingly not hoarse after 14 consecutive belt-alongs, the sold-out WAMU Theater dug deep for the cathartic punch they’d been waiting for.

“The grass, trees and dew, how I just hate you / Please turn those headlights around,” the meteoric folk-country star, who barnstormed the music industry, growled and pleaded on the back of his heart-wrenching smash, swinging an emotional sledgehammer that could put a divot in Mount Rainier.

It was the most visceral concert experience I’ve had in a while, standing among a sea of cowboy hats hollering every heavy hearted word with the same fervor as the higher-pitched Olivia Rodrigo fans who filled the same room in June.

If you’re wondering who is this “meteoric” star and how have I never heard this “smash” hit they all know word-for-word, you’re probably not alone. While in the Navy and stationed in Washington, the reticent singer-songwriter earned a devoted online audience over the past few years, initially posting grainy cellphone videos of impassioned solo performances that took off on Twitter of all places, a platform not exactly known for breaking artists.

“It’s never really been something I planned on pursuing. It’s just kinda been something to ease my pain over the years, and now it’s coming to this,” Bryan told indie country YouTuber Grady Smith in a rare 2019 interview.

Fans ravenously devoured the barrel-chested Oklahoman’s first two albums, “DeAnn,” named for his late mother, and 2020’s “Elisabeth.” (Note the Washington landscape and case of Rainier gracing the latter’s cover.) Bryan amassed a sizable following largely outside of the mainstream gaze until last year, when he was honorably discharged and hit the road, instantly playing to thousands of fans in large theaters and music halls.

This spring Bryan, who lived on Whidbey Island for a time, made his major-label debut with the sprawling 34-song “American Heartbreak,” which topped Billboard’s Americana, country and rock charts, reaching No. 5 overall. A cult favorite no more, “Something in the Orange” started making modest inroads at country radio this summer and the prolific songsmith quickly chased “American Heartbreak” with his hearty “Summertime Blues” EP in July.

While Bryan landed a big-time opening slot with stadium country star Luke Combs this year, he missed the Seattle date due to COVID-19, making Tuesday’s highly anticipated show a post-stardom homecoming of sorts, although he apparently moved to Philadelphia earlier this year.

“I wrote most of these songs like an hour from here. It’s so crazy to be back,” Bryan beamed after an acoustic “Snow,” which sounded as delicate as a lowland dusting in December

Bryan’s alternately honeyed and rough-edged voice that’s been streamed a billion times was a little road-weary, something he acknowledged at one point. His peek-a-boo falsetto wasn’t quite there and his gravelly bellow veered craggy at times. Still, there was no shortage of power in his roughly 90-minute set that closed with a rowdy extended jam of “Revival,” with a battalion of friends and opener Charles Wesley Godwin joining Bryan on stage as each member of his seven-piece backing band took a turn in the spotlight.

Whether he needed the help or not, Bryan played off the crowd like a booming duet partner at times, often goading them into an extra energy-channeling chorus at the end of songs, including a steady kicking “Heading South,” Bryan’s second biggest tune.

On stage, Bryan was lightly self-effacing and repeatedly apologized to fans after learning WAMU beer drinkers are confined to a pen in the back of the hall, effectively making it a dry set for most of the crowd. Despite employing a number of country music hallmarks — runaway fiddling, sidewinding lapsteel and captivating storytelling — and opening for Combs this year, Bryan actually eschews the country label. He seems more interested backstrokin’ in the same swimming hole as country-ish outsiders like Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson — another Navy vet once stationed in Washington with a similar aversion to interviews.

While country radio has taken notice, Bryan’s poetic and often somber lyrics aren’t the sort of glossy, good-time fare or hi-fi balladry more readily served on FM airwaves. That’s not to say Bryan is in heart-stopping sad-boy mode all the time. The banjo-laced workingman’s anthem “Quittin’ Time” rocked and rollicked with steely resolve, as did the fiddle-screaming “Heavy Eyes.”

Regardless, Tuesday’s show made clear that Bryan’s fan base largely overlaps with the mainstream country crowd, which makes his organic streaming-era pathway to stardom, without radio and the typical Music Row levers, all the more impressive. The only downside of his post-Navy, post-pandemic leap into the WAMU big leagues is that we didn’t get the chance to hear that rich voice in warmer theaters on his way up. As fast as tickets moved along his American Heartbreak tour, it’s likely Bryan will step up to arenas on his next go ’round.

Bryan might be a proud red dirt Okie, but the songs that have become one of music’s biggest stories this year developed here, deep in the heart of moss country.