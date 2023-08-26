Concert review

As Drake made his way through the crowd to the Climate Pledge Arena stage on Friday night, a sea of hands shot toward him, devout fans praying to simply touch the 36-year-old Canadian hip-hop superstar. One man who scored a quick embrace from the A-lister looked like he was barely holding back tears.

For some, Drake’s first Seattle-area show in in five years seemed like a religious experience. Others, like a jubilant man outside who screamed to no one in particular, “Everybody in the club get crunk!,” were simply there to party. Drake was happy to accommodate them all.

After a quick, crowd-pleasing set by rising Missouri rapper Sexyy Red, Drake delivered an expansive, two-and-a-half-hour fever dream of a concert, featuring well over 40 songs and a mini-set by 21 Savage in the middle of the show.

After greeting the crowd, the rapper sat on a couch with an actor portraying a teenage Drake, launching into a thoughtful version “Look What You’ve Done.” It was the first of a number of songs off his 2011 multiplatinum album “Take Care,” which served as a powerful reminder of how long Drake has been in the hitmaking business. “Marvin’s Room,” “Shot for Me” and “HYFR” also stood out as the star worked his fans into a collective lather.

Drake’s medley approach felt like being at a mouthwatering buffet, but only being able to take a single bite of every dish. The defiant “Started From the Bottom” had barely gotten going when it shifted into “Energy,” which built momentum even further, only for Drake to cool things off with “Know Yourself.”

It created a bit of whiplash, perhaps exacerbated by the fact that Climate Pledge couldn’t escape the boomy, washed-out acoustics created by its cavernous confines. But as Drake laid into a vicious version of “Nonstop,” the entranced, sold-out crowd clearly did not mind that the sonic details were a little muddy.

The visuals were relatively tame, with some impressive pyrotechnics and the occasional giant shark or anime girl flying through the air. Some in the crowd added their own visual element, throwing undergarments and dollar bills at the stage, which was basically one giant LED screen. After a fun call-and-response pitting two sides of the arena against each other on “God’s Plan,” Drake finally took notice of all the bills piling up.

“I’m not shaking no ass for you tonight,” said Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, laughing at the money thrown on stage. “I’m singing the classics.”

In a talkative and positive mood all night, Drake urged everyone to show a stranger some love.

“You make me the luckiest person in the world and I’m so grateful for y’all,” he said. “But enough preaching!”

With that, the rapper launched into “Child’s Play” and the party was back on. The church of Drake had officially become a club.

Deep into his bag but far from finished, Drake retreated to the DJ booth for a few songs, including other hits off 2016’s “Views” like “Controlla” and “Too Good,” during which sweepers came out to remove the numerous unmentionables flung at the artist.

After “Massive” and “Sticky” off his 2022 release “Honestly, Nevermind,” Drake followed up with “Search & Rescue,” the lead single from his forthcoming album, “For All the Dogs,” which was rumored to be coming out Friday.

“It’s very close,” he said later in the night, addressing still-unreleased album. “But you know, I’ve got a show every night.”

In an unconventional but effective move, 21 Savage came out for a short solo set, with the rapper’s aggressive flows serving a nice counterpoint to Drake’s crooning. The crowd absolutely ate it up as 21 ran through some of his high-profile features: “Peaches & Eggplants” by Young Nudy had the crowd dancing in the aisles, while the hazy swagger of “Rockstar” by Post Malone suited Savage perfectly.

Drake soon joined his frequent collaborator for tracks off their 2022 joint album “Her Loss.” During “Knife Talk,” the song’s menace was enhanced by a Grim Reaper flying through the air. “On BS” featured some fun interplay between the rappers, while “Jimmy Cooks” (from “Honestly, Nevermind”) and high-note finale “Rich Flex” provided a euphoric sendoff.

Drake came out for a few more solo songs, including the rarely played “Girls Like Beyoncé.” The new album will have to wait at least another day, but Seattle fans can go another round with the “Back to Back” rapper: Drake returns to Climate Pledge Arena for a second show Saturday night.