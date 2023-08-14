Concert review

Last summer, the second-year Seattle music festival Day In Day Out put some distance between itself and its big sibling, Capitol Hill Block Party, the city-street blowout that manages to stay the same age every year. This year, the less-frenetic, single-stage event at Seattle Center proved the more casually paced sibling with a wider age range.

Fresh off its silver anniversary, Capitol Hill Block Party has history on its side, but this weekend, a sold-out Day In Day Out and its lineup of bigger names and of-the-moment buzz bands might have established DIDO as Seattle’s hippest in-town indie fest, a closer-to-home alternative to the more spacious and family friendly THING in Port Townsend (Aug. 25-27).

Summer 2023 has brought about a post-lockdown renaissance of sorts, with the returning Bumbershoot joining DIDO and THING as late-summer fests targeting similar audiences over a four-week period. While each offers unique perspectives and experiences, it’s fair to wonder if there are enough indie-fan dollars to go around, as inflation-burdened music lovers are deciding how to spend their summer concert budgets in a city where a month’s rent costs as much as my first car.

If DIDO was the first test of the late-summer festival crunch, a packed Saturday crowd, 8,000 strong, was more than a passing grade. By the time the genre-weaving alt-pop singer/rapper/rocker Dominic Fike hit the stage, it was evident the two-day festival was seeing the highest attendance of its three years.

Maybe it was the caffeine from the Caffe Vita cup he was sipping throughout his variegated set, but Fike seemed to be feeling a little “Frisky,” skipping and romping through the buoyant number off his new album, localizing his fun/fidgety stage banter by name-checking tourist hallmarks. “Was ‘Twilight’ filmed here, am I trippin’? Washington, Seattle, is that the same thing?” goofed the geographically confused star. “I don’t know, I’m not a school guy.”

This year’s lineup grouped Gen Z favorite alt-pop stars like Fike and Willow with a pair of more established, wider-draw headliners — Leon Bridges (Saturday) and Bon Iver (Sunday) — that stretch the top of DIDO’s age range. Meanwhile, the undercard was largely made up of hotly tipped club acts and middleweight critical darlings like Yaeji — whose minimalist, office-chair-twirling choreo added some DIY flair to her blinking electronic jams — and Alex G, a progressive indie-rock singer-songwriter deploying both Auto-Tune and hearty classic rock guitars during one of the best sets of the weekend.

Kicking things off early Saturday afternoon were a pair of rising indie rockers: hard-gigging Tacoma kings Enumclaw and North Carolina-based singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza. With ample tours under their belt over their last two breakout years, Enumclaw have no trouble turning frontman Aramis Johnson’s sullen introspections into cathartic festival ragers — as they did Saturday with a punchy new unreleased song, titled “Change” — even if some of Enumclaw’s and De Souza’s more somber material contrasted with the 70-and-sunny environs.

“I’m still getting used to playing when the sun is this bright, because the music is so dark,” De Souza admitted shortly into a set filled with their dart-and-wail falsetto, which was a hit with the sun-baked crowd. “It doesn’t fit in my soul.”

Capping a day filled with more au courant sounds, Bridges closed out Saturday with his polished throwback magic that proves some things never go out of style. The old-soul rhythm and bluesman emerged as a crooning silhouette in front of a pink-orange-blue backdrop mirroring the sunset that had recently slipped beneath the pyramid roof of the neighboring Climate Pledge Arena.

After opening with two beautifully hazy numbers from his marvelous EPs with fellow Texas stars Khruangbin, sandwiching a soul-rocker of his own (“Smooth Sailin’”), the timeless “Brown Skin Girl” packed enough vintage charm to have ’em swooning at a ’50s malt shop or internet café (are those still a thing?).

Backed by a stellar eight-piece band — which included hotshot jazz star Immanuel Wilkins on saxophone — Bridges broke out one of his “favorite collaborative tunes” in “Across the Room,” his soft-grooving team-up with hometown electronic stars ODESZA. Absent ODESZA’s subtly digitized textures, which give the recording a more triumphal air, Saturday’s rendition was as soothing as a plate of your favorite comfort food shared with good company.

Mother Nature’s “goodnight kiss” turned into more of a daytime sear on Sunday, as the festival gods turned the literal heat up with an excessive heat warning as temps crept into the 80s. Doling out more sad songs under the sun, Ethel Cain delivered another one of the weekend’s top undercard performances with her sky-reaching paeans. Bonus points for being earnestly hyped to be in Seattle (without mentioning “Twilight” or Starbucks).

“I’m always really annoying about telling people my dream city in high school was Seattle,” Cain said before launching into one of her best-known songs, the synth-sparkled “American Teenager.”

After back-to-back instrumental acts in Bad Bad Not Good (the filed-under-jazz groovers popped with a heavily psych-rock-infused set) and mighty post-rockers Explosions in the Sky (performing 2003’s “The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place” album), Willow kicked off her abbreviated 40-minute set with a bang, blitzing through her Travis Barker-assisted “transparentsoul” with almost as much pop-punk cred as her Blink-182 collaborator.

In an age where the terminally online are quick to label any celebrity spawn in the biz a “nepo baby,” Willow — daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, whose forceful voice rolled and roared over quickstep pop-punk anthems, nu metal breakdowns and heart-on-sleeve emo numbers — has the talent to silence any would-be detractors.

Capping the weekend under an illuminated Space Needle, indie-folk titans Bon Iver eased into their first outing in Seattle proper since 2018 with “iMi” – a tender, newfangled folk song at its core, enveloped by the glitchy electronic textures that have become the band’s hallmark since their pivotal “22, A Million” LP. Bon Iver’s lush, cascading numbers have a way of sneakily building from spindly acoustic vertebrae into richly layered works that crest in one giant swell. With all the electronic accouterments and varying degrees of Auto-Tune that frontman Justin Vernon uses to coat his fireside falsetto, the songs felt both modern and rustic.

At one point, Vernon paused the show to direct festival staff to a fan who may have needed medical attention, later criticizing the amount of time it took for staff to reach fans needing assistance in the densely packed front rows. “There’s just like nobody down here, let’s go,” he urged. (For what it’s worth, during Willow’s set, I watched two staff members quickly attend to a man who apparently fainted in the middle of the crowd.)

Perhaps playing to the broader festival audience, Vernon and Co. waited to unleash two of their biggest/oldest hits — the stripped-down “Skinny Love” and “Holocene” — toward the end of their festival-ending set. It was as tranquil as a Wisconsin lake a week before fishing opener as their gentle vocal harmonies and soft polyrhythms washed over a completely hushed crowd under the night sky.