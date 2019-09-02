Festival review

Well, that was a wild one.

In a potentially pivotal year for Bumbershoot, with main organizer AEG’s contract up for renewal and facing declining attendance, the 2019 edition of the Seattle institution was more of a rollercoaster than a 20-minute stretch of Hippie Sabotage’s set — in good ways and bad.

Friday got off to a low-key start, with some of the opening day wind taken out of the 49-year-old festival’s sails by Lizzo’s last-minute cancellation due to a sinus infection. Losing the buzziest artist on a lineup that arrived after weeks of delays looking leaner than past years was an unfortunate blow. Coupled with the absence of Alina Baraz, who previously dropped off, Friday night’s lineup was light. Still, it mattered not once a blond-wigged Tyler, the Creator emerged on the Memorial Stadium mainstage and dazzled the youthful crowd with the adventurous new songs off this summer’s shape-shifting “IGOR” LP.

The more serious mishap occurred late Saturday as electronic producer Jai Wolf took the Fisher Green stage. According to witnesses, a steel barricade in front of the stage collapsed after some audience members started pushing among the crowd, apparently causing fans to fall on top of each other and the barricade. Twenty-five people were evaluated for injuries, though none were serious, officials said. (As of Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Center and AEG said in a joint statement that a new barricade had been installed and that “safety is our top priority at Bumbershoot and we have been working closely with police, medics, and security” but did not say more about the incident.)

Meanwhile, the majority of festival goers Saturday were at the mainstage watching folk-rock headliners The Lumineers, unaware of the incident.

Saturday tickets were honored the following day when Jai Wolf made up for his aborted set.

“Seattle, let’s try this one more time,” the New York-based DJ/producer said as he took the larger mainstage at Memorial Stadium Sunday. “Before I get started, I just want to say I want everyone in this crowd to respect one another and take care of each other.”

With that, the cerebral beatsmith coolly rocked the young crowd with a mix of downtempo atmospherics, future bass thumps and the occasional trap-lite percussion seemingly without issue.

Bumbershoot’s target audience has been trending younger and that was clear as ever this year, with a lineup boasting enough collective Instagram followers to alter an election.

“I feel like Bumbershoot was the festival where your coolest uncle was like: ‘Back in my day, we used to sneak over the fence and it was $5,’” said Tom Eddy, singer/guitarist of Seattle soul band The Dip, during their sizzling Friday night set earlier under the Space Needle.

But these days the ratio of cool uncles to baby-faced teens and early-20-somethings has tipped increasingly toward the latter. You know it’s a young crowd when 21-year-olds are talking about how many high schoolers were in attendance. On Saturday, Canadian pop queen Carly Rae Jepsen ignited a main stage crowd — many of whom were likely too young to pack their own lunches when her breakout “Call Me Maybe” exploded in 2012 — with her radiant hooks landing like cotton-candy-wrapped punches that explode rainbows and unicorns.

The energy at the mainstage was up this year, even if it at times felt like a high school cafeteria where the Monster energy drink is fully stocked and the chaperones hopelessly outnumbered. A smart reconfiguration of the layout helped, moving the stage from the end zone to the sideline. Besides giving bleacher fans a more direct view, it forced fans to concentrate in a smaller area in front of the stage, reducing conspicuously vacant floor space.

Festival spokespeople did not respond to requests for attendance figures over the weekend.

However those figures compare to Bumbershoots past, Memorial Stadium felt alive as Chicago electronic duo Louis the Child had a sea of people bobbing along while they barreled through throttle-locked house racers, glitch-hop breakdowns and melodic bass wallops on Sunday.

The only energy clash we noticed on Sunday came during Clairo’s utterly sublime set, when a faction in the crowd was hellbent on turning up, despite the tranquil mood of the YouTube breakout’s pensive bedroom pop and indie rock songs, which subtly built in emotion and energy. The out-of-step mini mosh prompted the singer/bandleader — who apparently went to Bellevue’s Cougar Ridge Elementary School — to politely ask that they respect “the people who came for the show.”

While the mainstage attendance felt healthy for most of the marquee acts, crowds at the No. 2 Fisher Green stage were often slim, particularly for rock acts like Rival Sons and Reignwolf — the Seattle-linked blues-rock maniac who was no less thunderous. There was frequently room to stretch out on the lawn 20 to 30 yards from the stage, the silver lining being there were plenty of oasis opportunities for anyone with crowd fatigue. “We were very excited [to be here],” said Taking Back Sunday frontman Adam Lazzara during the emo OGs’ Sunday night slot overlapping with Louis the Child. “But the thing is, we don’t have enough computers for this kind of show. So, we’ll just play our instruments and see how it goes.”

The rockers amid a 20th anniversary tour were the closest thing to a nostalgia act this year and, yes, the laptop brigade may have ruled the day. But a contingent of R&B artists also made their presence felt over the weekend, from Summer Walker’s steamy, sun-baked set to up-and-coming playlist favorite Pink Sweat$. The young fans crowded around the replacement Fisher Green stage barricade didn’t seem to be thinking about the previous evening’s mishap — even if a subtly heightened security presence was — during Pink Sweat$’s early Sunday performance. Unsurprisingly, it was H.E.R.’s star that shined brightest, as the Grammy-winning singer/guitarist traded soaring solos and even higher flying vocals, before a monstrous walk-off shot covering the instrumental crescendo to “Purple Rain” on Saturday.

Bumps aside, this year felt even more committed to handing the Bumbershoot torch over to the younger generation, and there’s no shortage of opinions on how (or whether) to go about doing that. But without question, Sunday’s mainstage run of Jai Wolf, Louis the Child and extra filthy dubstep purveyor Rezz was the most populated of the weekend. There were almost as many SUV-driving parents waiting outside as there were fans who ventured to MoPOP’s Sky Church stage to catch some of Bumbershoot’s smaller local acts.

These days the lineups don’t align much with the tastes of Rick Friel, a veteran Seattle rocker who attended the inaugural Bumbershoot in the early 1970s and came regularly through the ’90s. And that’s fine by him. The bassist for Danny Newcomb & the Sugarmakers and stepfather to teenage fans of Tyler, the Creator returned Saturday for the first time in years, lured by Rival Sons, a rare clear schedule and a free pass he wrangled.

“It just reminded me of when I was that age,” said Friel, 53, of seeing all the young faces. “The festival belongs to them now. Now it’s theirs and they’ll start going every year; maybe when they have kids, they’ll bring their kids.”

That’s the hope, at least. Provided that torch stays lit.