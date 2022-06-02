Bob Dylan is responsible for some of the most revered songs in popular American music. So many that the rights to his catalog recently sold for hundreds of millions of dollars. But during the first of two intimate shows at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, the mercurial folk great eschewed his most recognizable classics, instead drawing heavily on material from 2020’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” album — Dylan’s first set of originals in eight years.

That’s not always a crowd-pleasing move for artists whose heydays are decades behind them, but it made the intimate Seattle date feel fresh and vital. It certainly doesn’t hurt that that album was Dylan’s most well-received in years.

Early on, Dylan stood in the middle of the darkened stage, temporarily leaving his piano where he’s usually stationed these days. The silhouette of his unmistakable tuft of hair atop his slightly hunched frame was set against the amber-lit curtain behind him as the reclusive bard began the skeletal “Black Rider” like the shadowy narrator of some sort of desert noir.

Fans and critics have grumbled about the condition of Dylan’s voice for decades, but a few dates into the third leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, which opened last week in Spokane, the 81-year-old sounded strong and clear for the most part, save for a few craggier moments. Sure, his voice has grown coarser over the years, though it gave songs like the spacious “Key West (Philosopher Pirate)” — another “Rough and Rowdy Ways” standout — a sort of road-weary wisdom.

Both gruff and tender, Dylan’s voice curled around his backing band’s spindly guitars like a lingering puff of cigar smoke during “I Contain Multitudes,” another newbie that has the glow of an old standard.

Around the release of “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” recorded with in-demand Seattle drummer Matt Chamberlain, Dylan was initially slated to play the much larger White River Amphitheatre in 2020. While COVID obviously had other plans, the moodier new material, which has Dylan’s half-sung, half-spoken word passages hitting like a “philosopher pirate” poet, undoubtedly benefited from the move to a smaller, more acoustically friendly theater.

Advertising

Backed by a five-piece band that was supportive and careful not to steal the spotlight from their boss, who fired off a few tantalizing piano solos, Dylan and crew moved at a businesslike pace throughout their tidy, 90-minute set with no encore. Dylan’s not much for stage banter and, unsurprisingly, rarely addressed the crowd save for the occasional “thank you” and to briefly introduce the band near the end of the night. The brisk pace and the no-cellphone policy (all phones were locked in cushy pouches upon entry) ensured the nearly sold-out crowd stayed engaged, hanging on every lyric without having to watch through someone else’s Samsung.

Without ever overpowering Dylan’s vocals, his supporting cast gave several tunes an old-timey, country-blues kick, sounding like saloon all-stars who hadn’t missed a Saturday night since the Hoover administration. Rocking-chair blues number “Crossing the Rubicon” drew hoots and hollers from the upper mezzanine, making the historic theater’s cheap(er) seats feel like a barn loft during a hootenanny for the ages.

While songs from “Rough and Rowdy Ways” made up about half of the set list, the night wasn’t completely without savory oldies. “Watching the River Flow” opened the show with a country-blues bop, followed by “Blond on Blonde” nugget “Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine.” As he often does, Dylan toyed with the arrangement and vocal phrasing on a no-less-satisfying “When I Paint My Masterpiece” and later closed with a relaxed rendition of ’80s highlight “Every Grain of Sand.”

He might be in the twilight of his career, but on Wednesday night, Dylan — who’s back at the Paramount on Thursday — made clear that he isn’t done challenging himself or his audience. At 81, the great American songwriter is still as uncompromising as the young man who went electric at Newport Folk Festival.