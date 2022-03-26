Here we go.

Billie Eilish emerged in the middle of her giant stage to a cacophony of screams. Red lights flashed like a haunted house rave as her soft-touch vocals crawled over the goth-pop murmurs of “Bury a Friend” like a pet spider. Wearing jet-black pigtails and one of her signature oversized T-shirts, the young pop superstar worked the stage as the spooky stomper became the sold-out crowd’s racing pulse.

It feels strange to say of a 20-year-old artist, but Billie Eilish’s first crack at headlining a Seattle arena felt like a long time coming. COVID delays aside, pop music’s subversive young hero was probably already up to the task when she packed out Marymoor Park back in 2019. And based on the high-pitched screams that filled Climate Pledge Arena when she hit the catwalk amid a woozy “I Didn’t Change My Number,” her teen-heavy fans were certainly ready Friday.

Between the pigtails and her “Nightmare Before Christmas” meets Rap Caviar fashion sense, Eilish looked a little like Harley Quinn as she opened her Happier Than Ever tour’s two-night stand at the Pledge. But she conducted her Friday show more like another Batman villain, Two-Face, flipping a coin to decide one of our two possible fates.

Joined on stage by her brother and songwriting partner Finneas and drummer Andrew Marshall, Friday was the tale of two Billies as Eilish spent her 90-minute set throwing fans down her warped, sonic rabbit holes only to yank the crowd back to reality with timeless balladry and her more traditional pop sensibilities. The stark contrasts in her audio arsenal kept the eager crowd on the edge of their seats and engaged without an over-the-top stage production beyond a couple of jumbo screens and the large but austere stage that resembled the entrance to some sort of intergalactic barge.

The mechanically beating “You Should See Me in a Crown” was alternately disorienting and hypnotizing, an effect rinsed away by the Latin-jazz-club-cool of “Billie Bossa Nova.” Ahead of her Oscars performance Sunday, Eilish withheld her Bond flick tune “No Time to Die” — one of her most cinematic songs, up for best original song — but seemed content plugging her fans in and out of the Matrix on Friday.

“We’re gonna jump a bunch, it’s going to be fun,” Eilish instructed before “Oxytocin,” leading her crowd participation efforts like an earnest camp counselor with some eerie tricks up their baggy shirt sleeve. As the blurry synths and room-shaking bass set in, sure enough, Eilish’s energy shifted to a mischievous ringmaster taking us on a wigged-out, Wonka-esque boat ride. Minutes after the muted rager, Eilish and Finneas brought us back safe and sound, beginning a run of comforting acoustic numbers.

Less than an hour before they took the stage, the music world was in shock as news came that Foo Fighters member Taylor Hawkins had died. The Seattle-born band was on tour in Colombia when the revered drummer was reportedly found dead in his hotel room. A cause of death was not immediately known.

“So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing,” Finneas tweeted shortly before their set, “what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway.”

With the arena lights dimmed, Eilish led the crowd in a moment of silence to honor Hawkins before she and Finneas opened an acoustic run with a somber “I Love You.” It was a sobering few minutes amid an otherwise exuberant night.

As the siblings — whose uncle is former Washington Congressman Brian Baird — slid into a gripping “Your Power,” it was clear the two are just as commanding with a couple acoustics as they are with tremoring pop disruptions. For a few minutes, the ultra modern arena felt like the back corner of your favorite old coffee shop as Eilish serenaded the crowd.

Since Washington and King County dropped their vaccination requirements for large events, Climate Pledge Arena has followed suit. However, at the tour’s request, Eilish fans needed to flash their vax cards or proof of a negative test at the doors.

Coming into her first Seattle arena date, perhaps the biggest question was how her trademark hushed vocals would hold up in the big room. But there were no issues as she and her crew passed the most high-energy test of the night when the devilish jubilee of “Bad Guy” set the crowd off before closing with breakup blowout “Happier Than Ever.”

Two pandemic years after she was supposed to make her local arena debut, Eilish is back for another round at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. And barring another global health crisis, it certainly won’t be her last. Unless she needs a bigger stadium.