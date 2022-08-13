Amid a break in Friday’s concert, Nick Carter announced gleefully to the crowd that his band was approaching 30 years of being the Backstreet Boys.

A roar from the crowd, then a groan echoed through Auburn’s White River Amphitheatre. Thirty years? No, not the Backstreet Boys, the ’90s boy band princes who charmed millions of teenyboppers clad in butterfly hair clips, bucket hats and low-rise jeans. And certainly not me and the thousands of similarly aged (mostly) women, those former teenyboppers confronted with the realization that we, too, may have aged since then.

That theme was present throughout the two-hour DNA World Tour show: Throwbacks to the hits that catapulted the five members to the fame stratosphere all those years ago, some newer songs thrown in, and frequent reminders of the passage of time.

Not that their age — Carter, the youngest, is 42 and band elder Kevin Richardson is 50 — impacted the energy emanating from the stage. Every song’s choreography has been clearly honed throughout the 40 concerts they’d put on since the DNA tour began in June, and the vocals mostly reached the delightfully high notes they’ve been hitting since the first Clinton term. They harmonize like it’s, well, in their DNA.

The concert was two years in the making — it was originally scheduled for August 2020, then postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We turn to nostalgia in times of crisis, and it was during the early stages of the pandemic that I reconnected with the Boys. I filled my Spotify playlist with bops from the ’90s, thinking back to the Backstreet Boys vs. *NYSNC conflict that divided the nation’s playgrounds, wondering what happened to my Hanson posters and that one VHS tape of the critically acclaimed (I am the critic) “Spice World” probably gathering dust in my mom’s basement.

Advertising

So many past stories of the band mention fans’ favorite Boy, the one they would marry or at least be serenaded by. I never had a favorite, though. My plan was far more attainable: the band would hire me as a backup dancer; I would do an interpretive dance to “I Don’t Care Who You Are” to win the affection of the myriad Jacks, Chads and Erics of my suburban school. Realistic.

The frenzied obsessions aren’t quite as frenzied anymore. One difference from their ’90s shows: the boys — they’ll always be boys — are no longer pelted by thrown bras and panties. Just one wound up on stage, and Howie Dorough didn’t seem to know what to do with the lacy get-up after he picked it up. So he put it on Carter’s head, laughed, and walked away. This was soon followed by “No Place,” a song from their 2019 “DNA” album, accompanied by a music video featuring each of the members with their wives and kids.

It’s an awkward juxtaposition: family men approaching AARP membership eligibility whose onstage gyrations and thrusts will live on YouTube forever.

But they seem to have a sense of humor about it now. At one point, AJ McLean (by far the thrust-iest of the group) and Richardson did a costume change onstage, stripping down behind a screen. Fans have thrown a lot of underwear at them over the years, so they would do the same, they said, as they chucked white briefs into the pit.

Brian Litrell asked how many people had been to a BSB concert before — about half the crowd cheered, and for those who hadn’t, Litrell said they were going to take us back through the years. And they did, with the crowd-favorite hits — “I Want It That Way,” “I’ll Never Break Your Heart” — they’ve performed thousands of times but with enough vigor that they seemed happy to be performing it for the 1,001st time.

They had a lot of band banter, likely memorized from so many previous shows. Gone are the concerns with their squeaky clean image: They told stories of how when the group formed, Richardson was the only one who could legally drink, so he was tasked with going on Zima runs. The band officially started on April 20 (the 4/20 date known for annual cannabis-centered celebrations) — a detail that appeared to delight Richardson, who shouted “woohoo!”

Advertising

They added one Pacific Northwest nugget: In 1995, they performed at the Puyallup Fair with Soul 4 Real.

Three years later, the band played KeyArena to thousands of mostly teen girls who sobbed in jubilation and tried to get around security guards to reach the heartthrobs. A Seattle Times reporter interviewed a 14-year-old, who was more into rock bands but admitted to liking the Backstreet Boys because of their interactions with fans. “Everyone’s just having fun while they’re young,” the teenager said.

In the thundering moments of hits like “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and “Larger than Life,” I hearkened back to those teenybopper times. Maybe that’s all the crowd wanted — that feeling like we’re still having fun, like we’re still young.