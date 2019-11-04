When Olympia-formed riot grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill reconvened for a run of highly anticipated shows in New York and Los Angeles this spring, we had to wonder if a Northwest trip (if not a full-blown tour) would follow.

On Monday, the feminist punk greats announced a March 13 show at Olympia’s Capitol Theater benefiting Interfaith Works — a local nonprofit that runs a shelter and homeless services with an emphasis on serving women and LGBT adults, according to the band. A presale begins 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 with access information coming through the band’s newsletter. Remaining tickets for the show, which will undoubtedly sell out, go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

This year’s reunion shows marked the influential punks’ first full-set performances since disbanding in 1997. (In 2017, the trio reformed to play “For Tammy Rae” during an NYC book event.) Led by searing frontwoman Kathleen Hanna, the band formed after meeting at The Evergreen State College and was instrumental in carving space for women in the dude-dominated punk scene, often facing harassment from male concertgoers.