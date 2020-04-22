On Wednesday morning, pop star Post Malone announced plans to livestream a Nirvana tribute set.

During the online performance, which starts at 3 p.m. PT Friday, April 24 on Malone’s YouTube page, the singer will solicit donations for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Google will reportedly match donations up to $5 million. A teaser video (which you can watch below) released Wednesday encouraged fans to text 817-270-6440 to receive updates.

At a glance, it might seem an odd match, hearing the new-wave pop crooner run through some of the grunge icons’ tunes. But Posty, who climbed out of hip-hop’s digital underground and mutated into one of the world’s biggest pop stars, is apparently a big Nirvana fan. The genre-fluid star has covered the Seattle greats’ “All Apologies” in the past and has a Kurt Cobain tattoo on one of his knuckles.

In other livestreaming news, Seattle all-ages institution the Vera Project and Artist Home are hosting a massive telethon-style fundraiser (7 p.m. Friday, April 24) for the local DIY community, a cause we’d like to think Cobain would approve of. The “Live From Our Living Rooms” benefit aims to raise $25,000 to help prevent DIY arts and music spaces from closing permanently during the coronavirus shutdown.

A stacked lineup will feature performances from New York pop-punk Jeff Rosentock, comedian Chris Gethard and local favorites including rapper Sol, Kimya Dawson, Jeremy Enigk of Sunny Day Real Estate, Tomo Nakayama, SassyBlack and singer-songwriter Whitney Ballen. Watch the Vera Project and Artist Home’s social media pages and DIYfund.com for links to stream the event.