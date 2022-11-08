Randee Metayer is used to her fiancee, Jana Schuster, coming up with wild ideas, so when Schuster proposed that they try to have a wedding ceremony at the Nov. 5 Post Malone show at Climate Pledge Arena, she just went with it.

It didn’t work out exactly like the Seattle residents had planned, but in the end Schuster and Metayer found themselves onstage with Post Malone, who performed an impromptu unofficial ceremony that went viral on TikTok and was reported on by TMZ thanks to influencer Heidi Lavon, a friend of the couple. Malone can be heard asking each woman if they take the other to be their “lawfully wedded partner” before granting them permission to kiss to cheers from the crowd.

“We could have been in a broom closet and it would have been just as epic,” said Schuster, 39. “No videos, no photos, just a cool experience. But it was nerve-wracking because there were so many people around. We’ll be in wheelchairs when we’re 90 still talking about it: ‘Hey, grandkids, remember this Post Malone guy?’ “

https://www.tiktok.com/@heidilavon/video/7163002766724549934?

The idea to get onstage with Post Malone started when the couple was talking with Seattle Kraken President and CEO Tod Leiweke, whom Schuster, a vice president at Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company, befriended on a flight a couple of years ago. While watching a Kraken game together, Leiweke joked that the couple, already planning a March 2023 unofficial wedding ceremony in Mexico, should perform the civil ceremony to legally wed at Climate Pledge Arena.

While plans fell through to do a civil ceremony at the Post Malone show when they could not procure a judge, Schuster remained convinced that they would manifest an appearance with Post Malone and even told Metayer, a project manager at Midmountain Contractors in Bellevue, to wear whatever she wanted to be seen on stage wearing.

Schuster spent two hours making a sign asking “Be our judge and marry us!” and sneaked it into the pit, where she said security was on the lookout for signs. After evading the watchful eye of security, Schuster finally got her chance at the end of the show.

“The show ends and he stuck around for a couple minutes just signing autographs,” Schuster said. “He ended up signing Randee’s (Cowboys) jersey, as intended. Then I just handed him the sign, and as he was puffing on a cigarette he opened it and was like, ‘Come up. Send these two girls up.’ “

While Schuster said she felt perfectly comfortable on stage, Metayer was busy having a moment next to her favorite artist.

“I was completely star-struck,” said Metayer, 36. “He was so patient with me while my brain exploded. He was just like, ‘Take your time,’ puffing on a cigarette. He was just so cool.”

The couple isn’t done manifesting. Schuster said one of her dreams is to play a game of beer pong with Post Malone. It’s something that seems oddly within reach these days, so Schuster is using the couple’s viral moment to challenge him to a game at their wedding celebration in Mexico.

“How cool would it be if we could get him to Mexico?” Schuster said, who added that the couple haven’t planned their official civil ceremony yet but that it would be done before their March 3 celebration in Mexico. “[Lavon] put the video together and is asking everyone to comment and get Post Malone to Mexico. It’s a new manifestation.”