The internet snarkists were locked and loaded. Early in the pandemic, Post Malone announced a good-deed livestream benefiting the World Health Organization. The catch being that the socially distanced virtual set, filmed in his Utah home, would be comprised entirely of Nirvana covers.

“Really?” questioned Malone’s detractors, of which he has many, assuming (if not hoping) the rap-adjacent, Auto-Tuned crooner would butcher the grunge gods’ songs. But seconds into an opening “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle,” ol’ Posty, sporting a floral print dress paying homage to Kurt Cobain, silenced the haters when his scathing growl rolled over the crunch-and-roar guitars and pummeling drums supplied by Blink-182’s Travis Barker.

The hour-and-change performance earned praise from Courtney Love and Krist Novoselić, with the Nirvana bassist enthusiastically live tweeting, “I don’t think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!!”

(Note: This video contains explicit language.)

Of course, for fans of Post Malone, who brings his Twelve Carat tour to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, the charity tribute set wasn’t exactly out of character, as the noted Nirvana fan had covered the band before. However, his love of Seattle rockers doesn’t stop with Kurt, Krist and Dave.

Back in June, Post channeled his inner Eddie Vedder (no small task) with an admirable acoustic slow-burn through “Better Man” on “The Howard Stern Show,” saying the Pearl Jam classic reminds him of his Marine brother, who introduced him to the band “in a big [expletive] way.” Later that month, Malone sounded even better covering PJ’s rendition of “Last Kiss” during an intimate acoustic gig in Rome.

Malone’s admiration for yet another Seattle band, Fleet Foxes, turned into a text message friendship, and eventually, an IRL collaboration with frontman Robin Pecknold. The pastoral folk rocker contributed a vocal melody to Post’s “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol,” a widescreen saga about an unglamorous drunken escapade, off this year’s “Twelve Carat Toothache” LP. Leading up to the album’s June release, Pecknold joined the pop star on “Saturday Night Live” to perform the song as just another member of Malone’s foggy backup choir. Evidently, Pecknold hoped his odd couple jam buddy might cameo on the last Fleet Foxes record, 2020’s resplendent “Shore,” — which local fans finally got a taste of live during a sentimental homecoming show at Marymoor Park this summer — but timing didn’t work out.

“He’s a super sweet guy, he’s a real gentleman, and he’s probably the best melody writer in the business right now, I think,” Pecknold said in a 2020 Radio.com interview (per Stereogum). “And by some glitch in the Matrix we have a casual friendship.”

Coincidentally, Pecknold, who lives in New York, is also back in Seattle this weekend promoting his new book, “Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes,” out Nov. 15. Pecknold and novelist Brandon Taylor, who wrote the intro, will be at Third Place Books in Seward Park this Friday (7 p.m.) to chat about the book, which compiles the lyrics to 55 Fleet Foxes songs with annotations and notes about the inspiration and process.

That is to say, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that Pecknold and his pop star pal could link up in Pecknold’s old stomping grounds. Hey, there have been stranger glitches in the Matrix.