A day before P!NK was slated to take over the Tacoma Dome for a two-night stand, the singer has postponed her Washington concerts.

The pop star took to social media Monday afternoon to alert fans that the shows would not go on due to “family medical issues” that “require our immediate attention.”

“I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed,” P!NK wrote on Instagram. “Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule. Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

According to Tacoma Dome representatives, tickets for this week’s shows will be honored at the new dates once they’re rescheduled and ticket holders will receive an email once more info is announced.

The famously acrobatic pop singer’s Tacoma doubleheader was one of the most anticipated local concert events this season. P!NK is coming off a major summer stadium run on which she was joined by Washington’s own Brandi Carlile for a number of dates. (The tour mates had been regularly dueting the Prince-penned “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a song popularized by Sinead O’Connor.)

This year P!NK released her ninth studio album, “Trustfall,” ranging from arena-thumping dance-pop to folkier singer-songwriter fare.