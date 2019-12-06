When Seattle-based producer Chong the Nomad was a teenager, she always wanted to go to Deck the Hall Ball, a yearly holiday-themed, alternative-music concert put on by 107.7 The End. But she was never able to afford it.

Now, the beatsmith, born Alda Agustiano, will hit the Deck the Hall Ball stage as a performer when it returns to WaMu Theater on Dec. 10.

“It’s a good feeling,” she said.

Agustiano, 24, said she is still scrambling to get prepared for the show, but is “super stoked” to be playing at what she called one of her bucket-list venues, and one of the bigger ones she has performed in so far.

WaMu Theater, Deck the Hall Ball’s temporary home while KeyArena is being renovated, also happens to be where Agustiano saw her favorite electronic-dance-music concert in 2016 — a night she says changed her life. She saw DJs Madeon (who makes a return to WaMu for Resolution 2019) and Porter Robinson, and said it was everything she wanted a concert to be.

“I kind of worshipped them when I was a teenager,” she said. “They create soundscapes and a bunch of wonderful textures that I could just hold on to.”

At the time, Agustiano was in the middle of her senior year at Cornish College of the Arts, and going back and forth about whether or not she wanted to make a career out of creating dance music. That concert was a turning point, and she started pursuing it professionally five months later.

“[It’s] kind of cool to be playing at the venue where I pledged my love for dance music,” she said.

She also follows in the footsteps of other Seattle-area acts who have played Deck the Hall Ball in the past including Death Cab for Cutie and ODESZA, two acts she opened for back in May.

She won’t be the only Seattle-based act at this year’s show, either. The Head and the Heart will also be playing the concert for a third time. Agustiano said she is excited to see them play since she missed their free concert at Pike Place Market in August.

Fans not going to the show but still hoping to catch her live soon will have to be patient as she is keeping the next few months clear of gigs to work on finishing her newest project, which she said will hopefully be released next spring. She plans to incorporate some new tunes from that project into her 30-minute set at Deck the Hall Ball, but didn’t reveal much more.

“I want to keep it a surprise,” she said.

The show will be a very intense way to introduce the new tunes, Agustiano said, because not only has she never played them live before, but she usually premieres songs to smaller audiences.

Also within earshot will be other performers — acts Agustiano listens to and looks up to. She remembers her sister introducing her to headliner The 1975 and thinking their debut album was “so cool.”

She never thought she would open for alternative bands since she is on the electronic side of the music spectrum, but says she’s very much looking forward to sharing the stage with them.

“I’m mostly excited to dance around one of the bigger stages,” she said.

_____

Deck the Hall Ball, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10; WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $65-$300; ticketmaster.com