Taylor Swift was just getting warmed up. Earth’s biggest pop star had just ripped through “Cruel Summer” — a 4-year-old electro-pop banger that’s arguably the song of this summer — with a little help from a sold-out Saturday night crowd at Lumen Field that came ready to scream every line, when she decided to have a little fun.

Without saying a word, Swift pointed to sections of the crowd, which she pegged at 72,000, who would erupt like audible geysers on their queen’s command. “This could go to my head,” Swift said playfully. “You just made me feel so powerful, you know what I mean?”

It was a winking setup for a booming “The Man” — a joyful stomp-and-romp rebuke of sexist double standards — that saw Swift bro-ing around a gargantuan office-themed stage, fist-bumping her battalion of business-suited dancers, as her sequined jacket and boots glistened in the fading sunlight.

From the opening segment of Swift’s Eras Tour, for which there was an almost unprecedented amount of anticipation, Swift came ready to shoot-to-kill-you-with-a-look, as the stadium exploded with the strike of every pose or lick of her bright red lips. The three-and-a-half-hour marathon was barely underway and it was already clear fans were in store for a night of entertainment on the biggest, grandest scale.

Check back later for our full review.