Before music fans strolled into the brand new Climate Pledge Arena for the first time, presumably a gaggle of rich people who built the place had already cracked a bottle of champagne over the billion-dollar arena’s bow. But the years-in-the-making sports and entertainment complex got a proper Seattle-style christening Tuesday night when hometown rock heroes Foo Fighters and Death Cab for Cutie played the sparkly new venue’s first concert — and first-ever event.

It was perfect timing for a Foo Fighters homecoming, arriving less than two weeks before the hard rock heavyweights are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In fact, it was 27 years ago this week that Dave Grohl and longtime producer pal Barrett Jones holed up in a Shoreline studio to cut what became the enduring band’s debut album.

