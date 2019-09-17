Glamorously bespectacled superstar Elton John is hanging up his touring boots, bidding adieu with a massive 300-some-date trek, including two nights at the Tacoma Dome from Sept. 17 to 18. Not that the endearing and enduring piano knight needed the signal boost, but this year’s hit biopic “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton as Sir Elton, re-amplified the legendary showman’s quintessential body of work. Check back here Wednesday for a full review of the first Tacoma Dome concert.