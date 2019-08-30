Seattle’s Labor Day weekend tradition returned for its 49th year as Bumbershoot took over Seattle Center for another three-day music and arts bash, starting on Friday. Bumbershoot continues through Sunday, Sept. 1.
Advertising
Seattle’s Labor Day weekend tradition returned for its 49th year as Bumbershoot took over Seattle Center for another three-day music and arts bash, starting on Friday. Bumbershoot continues through Sunday, Sept. 1.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.