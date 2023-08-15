Before the Seattle office of jazz and news National Public Radio station KNKX 88.5 started moving its operations to a sleek new space across the street from the Pike Street Hillclimb this past May, the staff worked in a cramped Belltown location where a sign in one room cautioned employees not to run water when the station was on the air.

“The sink was right next to what was almost a broom closet that had been converted into a studio,” recalls environmental reporter Bellamy Pailthorp. “This is definitely a step up.”

As a playful reminder, Pailthorp parked the old sign in the station’s new, L-shaped cafe/bar, part of a spacious lounge that affords a spectacular view of the new Seattle Aquarium Ocean Pavilion (in progress), Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains.

“It’s kind of a dream for a third-generation Northwest guy to have a workspace down here,” says jazz host Abe Beeson.

On Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the public is invited to view the new digs, at 1501 Western Ave., in a timed entry, all-day open house that includes a welcome from Mayor Bruce Harrell.

The move is the latest chapter in a success story that began in 2016, when listeners saved the station, formerly owned by Pacific Lutheran University and called KPLU, from an unpopular merger with Seattle NPR outlet KUOW, owned by the University of Washington. Listeners raised $7 million to help KPLU buy its way out of a deal that otherwise would have seen PLU sell the station to the UW. Since then, KNKX’s devoted fan base has supported it with surprisingly generous donations, including part of the $5.9 million for the recent move. Finding the right new location was a challenge, but it allowed for a complete equipment overhaul. The new address near the Public Market also reinforces KNKX’s mission for a community-based outlook in its news and music programming.

Though KNKX is licensed in Tacoma, it has maintained a Seattle outlet for 37 years and broadcasts live from both locations. Its 58-strong staff is divided equally between these co-headquarters, though many telecommute. While the latest move in Seattle was driven primarily by a desire for more space and visibility, it also offered a convenient moment to acquire badly needed new gear.

“We had equipment going back to the Reagan era,” says Joey Cohn, KNKX president and general manager. “If something broke, it was like fixing a car in Havana.”

After a long search, Cohn discovered an opening on the fifth floor of the Madore Building, a former ice storage facility on Western Avenue dating back to 1915 that once was the home of country music station KMPS. It has 1,500 more square feet than the previous Seattle location, windows on three sides and room for five studios — one on-air, one for live music sessions and three for other productions. The equipment is all brand-new, including a bright green button that switches the station instantly between Tacoma and Seattle (a process formerly fraught with glitches). The room for live sessions, Studio X, is much larger than the one in Belltown — this is where KNKX regularly records and posts videos online at knkx.org.

So far, the videos have racked up 33 million views, says Cohn, who adds that KNKX’s internet radio outlet, jazz24.org, also garners 350,000 listeners per month.

During a recent performance by Portland soul band Outer Orbit, the place felt like a real theater. The station maintains a regular schedule of studio sessions, to which lucky listeners and donors are invited. Recent sessions have featured acts appearing at Jazz Alley, such as harpist Brandee Younger and the popular, Southern-spiced jazz band Ranky Tanky.

“I haven’t been this excited by a facility in a long time,” says Kurt Kerns, of V Three Studios, which designed the new KNKX home. “There’s so much flexibility in the built environment, they can continue to evolve as the industry evolves.”

Kerns is referring not only to an improved on-air signal, but to the station’s enhanced video editing capabilities, which Beeson confirms “has become more and more integral to any kind of radio production.”

KNKX managed the move, says Cohn, with a 10-year lease and two five-year options, and a rental increase of just $66,000 per year over what they were paying in Belltown, which translates to a 1% uptick in the station’s annual $8.2 million budget. Over $2 million of the $5.9 million cost of the move came from charitable entities such as the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and Raynier Institute and Foundation, as well as a hefty $800,000 from the State of Washington’s Building for the Arts fund. But the heart and soul of KNKX is listener support. When the station moved, more than 18,000 donors contributed.

“I keep thinking our donors are going to give up on us,” says Claire Grace, a retired attorney who serves as board chair. “In the last six years, we’ve had to buy the station, then we had to get into a new building in Tacoma, then we had to start working on the Seattle area so we could get out of the 1980s and into the digital age. Our donors have really been phenomenal.”

One of those donors is Kimberly Reason, a longtime media relations professional who now serves on the station’s community advisory council and heads her own business, DEI Strategies.

“I feel that the span of work out of KNKX has deepened and widened,” says Reason. “As an African American woman in what is obviously still a very white town, it’s really vital to do everything we can to reach out to more communities.”

Reason and others point to KNKX podcasts, including “The Walk Home,” a joint project with The Seattle Times about the killing by Tacoma police of Manuel “Manny” Ellis, which is continuing with a new episode in the works about the upcoming trial in the case.

The station has engaged with the community on the jazz side, too. Matt Jorgensen, co-owner of Seattle’s Origin Records, now spins discs for his own show, “New Music Review.” Beeson mentors high school students for on-air jazz reporting and reviews, and the station’s School of Jazz project, which also offers mentorship to jazz youngsters, releases discs by the Seattle area’s award-winning jazz bands.

Cohn has high hopes for partnerships with the Seattle Aquarium and the Market. As a preview to that ambition, the station held a series of KNKX Connects events in the Market in June.

“The move here was really tied in with our mission,” he says, to be a more visible, active participant in the community. “We could have stayed in Belltown but it would have been difficult advancing that vision there. A lot of people don’t even know we exist. When I mention our call letters I still get, ‘Who?’ ‘It used to be KPLU?’”

The KNKX logo now hangs in front of the much-traveled entrance on Western Avenue and will soon adorn the south side of the building. A mural by Craig Cundiff of a bass player now enlivens the outside of the decommissioned elevator shaft next to KNKX on Western Avenue up to the Market.

“Now they’ll know we’re here,” Cohn says.