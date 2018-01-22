The shows mark the first time in five years that Pearl Jam — inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last April — has played its hometown.

Pearl Jam will play two shows at Seattle’s Safeco Field this August, and has pledged a minimum of $1 million toward ending homelessness in the city in which the iconic band was formed 27 years ago.

“The Home Shows” will be held Wednesday, Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug. 10, and mark the first time in five years that Pearl Jam — inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last April — has played its hometown.

In a statement announcing the shows, the band challenged “everyone” — including the 100,000 fans expected to pour in from all over the world — to pitch in. The band has set a goal of raising a minimum of $10 million toward homelessness initiatives across the city and King County this year.

The band is researching a wide range of programs to address Seattle-area homelessness, and will announce specific beneficiaries closer to the show dates.

In a statement, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard spoke of the band’s devotion to the city.

“Seattle is our hometown,” he said. “When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution. It’s heartening so many organizations and individuals are coming together to do the same. It’s going to take all of us.”

Pearl Jam is joining a growing list of area businesses, government agencies, nonprofits and members of the creative community “who are collaborating to tackle the biggest public health crisis to hit our community in recent history,” the band said in a statement, citing the city of Seattle, Seattle Mariners, Starbucks, Amazon, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Port of Seattle, Visit Seattle and KIS.

Said Mayor Jenny Durkan, in the same statement: “We must have everyone in the fight to solve homelessness, including our local government, caring philanthropists, community organizations, individuals, and artists — all are dedicated to finding innovative long-term solutions to homelessness. I can’t wait to join this iconic Seattle band in August.”

Full details on The Home Shows, including hotel and travel information can be found at pearljam.com/thehomeshows. Ticket sale information will be announced in the coming days.

The shows will mean a homecoming of sorts for Pearl Jam, which is revered for its never-the-same live performances and endurance.

The band will play four shows in South America in March (Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina and Brazil, and one stadium show in Rio de Janeiro), after which lead singer Eddie Vedder will stay to play two solo shows in São Paulo in March. Then in June, the band will launch a 14-show tour of Europe that ends in Lisbon, Portugal on July 14.